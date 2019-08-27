



After our pre-show event, Jimmy’s show starts at 7:30 and requires a ticket $15- link below.



Jimmy Dore Show Live is an irreverent take on today’s headlines and hypocrites. Jimmy has fun sharing his favorite news clips and setting the record straight with hilarious results. A certified YouTube sensation, The Jimmy Dore Show boast of over 200 million views and over 580,000 subscribers. Dore’s hit show can be also heard on the Pacifica Radio Network.



The Jimmy Dore Show can be seen on YouTube and heard on the Pacifica Radio Network powered by the people for the people. The Jimmy Dore Show tours all of the country to sold out crowds.



For more information, visit

To purchase tickets, visit



The Marines’ Memorial Theatre does not have an elevator to the Balcony. For assistance with accessible seating, please contact City Box Office at (415) 392-4400. Join us at the Jimmy Dore Show LIVE! We’ll be out front PRE-show at 6:30pm with signs and sign up list to #FreeAssangeNOW #FreeManning. Help educate the public on this issue vital to save jailed, innocent journalists’ lives. Our future depends on it.After our pre-show event, Jimmy’s show starts at 7:30 and requires a ticket $15- link below.Jimmy Dore Show Live is an irreverent take on today’s headlines and hypocrites. Jimmy has fun sharing his favorite news clips and setting the record straight with hilarious results. A certified YouTube sensation, The Jimmy Dore Show boast of over 200 million views and over 580,000 subscribers. Dore’s hit show can be also heard on the Pacifica Radio Network.The Jimmy Dore Show can be seen on YouTube and heard on the Pacifica Radio Network powered by the people for the people. The Jimmy Dore Show tours all of the country to sold out crowds.For more information, visit https://jimmydorecomedy.com/events/list/ To purchase tickets, visit https://www.cityboxoffice.com/ordertickets.asp?p=11041&src=eventperformances The Marines’ Memorial Theatre does not have an elevator to the Balcony. For assistance with accessible seating, please contact City Box Office at (415) 392-4400. For more event information: http://BayAction2FreeAssange.org

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Aug 27th, 2019 9:43 AM