top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: San Francisco | Media Activism & Independent Media
View other events for the week of 9/ 1/2019
Pre Jimmy Dore show #FreeAssange #FreeManning
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday September 01
Time 6:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Event Type Concert/Show
Organizer/AuthorBay Action 2 Free Assange
EmailInfo [at] BayAction2FreeAssange.org
Location Details
Marines’ Memorial Theatre
609 Sutter St.
San Francisco
Join us at the Jimmy Dore Show LIVE! We’ll be out front PRE-show at 6:30pm with signs and sign up list to #FreeAssangeNOW #FreeManning. Help educate the public on this issue vital to save jailed, innocent journalists’ lives. Our future depends on it.

After our pre-show event, Jimmy’s show starts at 7:30 and requires a ticket $15- link below.

Jimmy Dore Show Live is an irreverent take on today’s headlines and hypocrites. Jimmy has fun sharing his favorite news clips and setting the record straight with hilarious results. A certified YouTube sensation, The Jimmy Dore Show boast of over 200 million views and over 580,000 subscribers. Dore’s hit show can be also heard on the Pacifica Radio Network.

The Jimmy Dore Show can be seen on YouTube and heard on the Pacifica Radio Network powered by the people for the people. The Jimmy Dore Show tours all of the country to sold out crowds.

For more information, visit https://jimmydorecomedy.com/events/list/
To purchase tickets, visit https://www.cityboxoffice.com/ordertickets.asp?p=11041&src=eventperformances

The Marines’ Memorial Theatre does not have an elevator to the Balcony. For assistance with accessible seating, please contact City Box Office at (415) 392-4400.
sm_217fd7bc-ffb5-4355-9639-76f1eaecb874.jpeg
original image (1242x1908)
For more event information: http://BayAction2FreeAssange.org

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Aug 27th, 2019 9:43 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 27.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code