Timor-Leste (East Timor): From Genocide to Democracy--

A Talk by Janice Maria de Jesus, Pamela Sexton and Curt Gabrielson



Lessons on US foreign policy, international solidarity and impunity



Friday, August 30, 7-9PM at the Resource Center for Nonviolence, 612 Ocean St., Santa Cruz



20 years ago, on August 30, 1999, despite widespread Indonesian military intimidation and violence, the East Timorese people declared their sovereignty to the world in a

U.N.-sponsored referendum on independence. The Indonesian military responded by unleashing a scorched earth campaign which left thousands dead and hundreds of thousands displaced. Much has happened during the past 20 years, including a national truth and justice commission report, Chega!, calling for justice for crimes against humanity committed from 1975 to 1999.



While efforts to end impunity for past crimes have been unsuccessful thus far, there is still much to celebrate today. Timor-Leste stands as an example of democracy and

tolerance to many of its neighboring nations. Timor-Leste is one of the most oil-dependent nations in the world, but local organizations are demanding a sustainable, diversified economic future. Timorese feminist and LGBTQ movements continue to

grow, with support from national leaders, and Timor-Leste leads the world in its inclusion of permaculture school gardens in the national school curriculum.



About the Speakers



Janicia Maria de Jesus was born in Maliana, Timor-Leste and has studied in the U.S. for the past four years. She studied architecture at the California College of the Arts,

and is currently studying electronic music production in Pyramind, San Francisco. She will return to Timor-Leste to help preserve and develop Timorese culture through art,

design, and music, to gain recognition of the Timorese identity around the globe.



Pamela Sexton is a local educator who has worked for 25 years with ETAN, and lived for 10 years with her family in Timor-Leste. In 1999, Pam was an election observer in Timor-Leste and U.S. Coordinator for an international solidarity observer project.



Curt Gabrielson ran the Watsonville Environmental Science Workshop and currently works with the Greenfield Community Science Workshop. He has been a science

educator for more than 20 years, with positions in California public schools, the National University of East Timor, UNESCO and San Francisco’s Exploratorium Teacher Institute.



Sponsors:

East Timor and Indonesia Action Network (ETAN) is a U.S.-based grassroots organization working in solidarity with the peoples of Timor-Leste (East Timor), West Papua and Indonesia. ETAN provides information about, and ways to help, Timor-Leste,

which was invaded and subjugated by U.S. ally Indonesia in 1975, and which finally attained independence on May 20, 2002. ETAN educates, organizes and advocates for justice for historic and ongoing crimes against humanity; for human rights and

democratic development.



The Resource Center for Nonviolence is a peace and justice organization promoting the practice of nonviolent social change. Our primary mission is to support the growth of

nonviolent activists.



IF is a nonprofit humanitarian, educational and social change organization located in the Santa Cruz, CA, area. We are a community of friends seeking hopeful alternatives to

the violence, greed and destructiveness of our world.



Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom (WILPF) was founded in 1915 during World War I with Jane Addams as its first president. WILPF works to

achieve through peaceful means world disarmament; full rights for women; racial and economic justice; an end to all forms of violence; and to establish those political, social, and psychological conditions which can assure peace, freedom, and justice for all. For more event information: https://rcnv.org/events/timor-leste-east-t...

