Salmon fishermen blast Trump administration's war on science by Dan Bacher

Monday Aug 26th, 2019 12:21 PM

Reacting to the news that Southern Resident Killer Whales are included in the list of species that would be jeopardized by the Department of the Interior plan, Noah Oppenheim, Executive Director of the Pacific Coast Federation of Fishermen's Associations (PCFFA), concluded:



“We must produce more salmon, not less, for Southern Resident Killer Whales’ dietary needs. The Department of the Interior is content to put fewer fish in the ocean, starving orcas and fishermen alike, but we are not content with their plans. The state of California must take action to resist these environmental rollbacks and increase the salmon productivity of the Central Valley.”