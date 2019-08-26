From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Hong Kong & The Termination of Cathay's Flight Attendant Ass. Pres. Rebecca Sy
Rebecca Sy, president of Cathay Dragon's Flight Attendants Association discusses her firing and the growing repression against working people in Hong Kong. She. also discusses the social conditions of the working class in Hong Kong.
WorkWeeek interviews Rebecca Sy who has been terminated Cathay Pacific. She is the president of Cathay Dragon's Flight Attendants Ass. and not given a reason for the termination.
She discusses her case and also the growing repression of unions and working people as well as they young people in Hong Kong.
This interview was completed on 8/25/19
Additional media:
Unions urge Cathay Pacific to end 'white terror' after cabin crew union leader dismissed
https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/cathay-pacific-unions-cabin-crew-leader-fired-hong-kong-protests-11836056
Hong Kong Cathay Flight Attendant Union Leader Says She Fired
Over Facebook Posts On Hong Kong Protests
https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/cathay-pacific-flight-attendant-says-fired-over-facebook-posts-on-hong-kong-protests-2089604
Cathay Pacific warns workers against protesting at its Hong Kong International Airport offices on union’s orders
hong-kong/politics/article/3024220/cathay-pacific-warns-workers-against-protesting-its-hong
Sacked Cathay Dragon union leader says company asked about Facebook posts before firing her
https://www.scmp.com/news/hong-kong/politics/article/3024171/sacked-cathay-dragon-union-leader-says-management-asked
Miniwage Hong Kong
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=31S8zlwidHE
For more information:
Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions
http://en.hkctu.org.hk
Production of
WorkWeek
workweek [at] kpfa.org
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
§Hong Kong Cathay Pacific Flight Attendants March
Cathay Pacific Flight Attendants marching to demand living wages.
Cathay Pacific Flight Attendants demand respect on the job. They and other staff including pilots are being harassed and terminated without cause according to Cathay Dragon's Flight Attendants Association president Rebecca Sy.
The Cathay Dragon's Flight Attendants Association which represents the flight attendants is under attack including the firing of the president Rebecca Sy.
