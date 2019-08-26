From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Publish to Newswire Add an Event

Hong Kong & The Termination of Cathay's Flight Attendant Ass. Pres. Rebecca Sy by Labor Video Project

Monday Aug 26th, 2019 10:05 AM Rebecca Sy, president of Cathay Dragon's Flight Attendants Association discusses her firing and the growing repression against working people in Hong Kong. She. also discusses the social conditions of the working class in Hong Kong.



She discusses her case and also the growing repression of unions and working people as well as they young people in Hong Kong.

This interview was completed on 8/25/19



Additional media:

Unions urge Cathay Pacific to end 'white terror' after cabin crew union leader dismissed

https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/cathay-pacific-unions-cabin-crew-leader-fired-hong-kong-protests-11836056

Hong Kong Cathay Flight Attendant Union Leader Says She Fired



Over Facebook Posts On Hong Kong Protests

https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/cathay-pacific-flight-attendant-says-fired-over-facebook-posts-on-hong-kong-protests-2089604



Cathay Pacific warns workers against protesting at its Hong Kong International Airport offices on union’s orders

hong-kong/politics/article/3024220/cathay-pacific-warns-workers-against-protesting-its-hong



Sacked Cathay Dragon union leader says company asked about Facebook posts before firing her

https://www.scmp.com/news/hong-kong/politics/article/3024171/sacked-cathay-dragon-union-leader-says-management-asked



Miniwage Hong Kong

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=31S8zlwidHE



For more information:

Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions

http://en.hkctu.org.hk

Production of

WorkWeek

workweek [at] kpfa.org

https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio

Production of Labor Video Project

Cathay Pacific Flight Attendants marching to demand living wages.

Cathay Pacific Flight Attendants demand respect on the job. They and other staff including pilots are being harassed and terminated without cause according to Cathay Dragon's Flight Attendants Association president Rebecca Sy.

The Cathay Dragon's Flight Attendants Association which represents the flight attendants is under attack including the firing of the president Rebecca Sy.