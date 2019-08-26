top
San Francisco
San Francisco
SF Workshop – Capitalism: Arsonist of the Amazon
Date Friday August 30
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorParty for Socialism and Liberation
Emailsf [at] pslweb.org
Phone415-821-6171
Location Details
2969 Mission St., near 26th St.
The ideas of an age are the ideas of its ruling class. Every day the media spins a story, a story shaped by the profit motive and capitalist politics. Sit down with activists, students and workers and read between the headlines to apply working class and socialist analysis about the events happening right here and right now that are affecting our lives. Collectively, we will investigate and discuss the biggest media topics of the day, but from a revolutionary perspective, not the one handed to us by the corporate media.

$3-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.
Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.

Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/1186329261569007/

For more event information: http://www.pslweb.org

