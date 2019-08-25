top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: San Francisco | Immigrant Rights | Labor & Workers
Close The Camps! Free The Children! SF Healthcare Workers Protest ICE
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Aug 25th, 2019 8:45 PM
Healthcare workers rallied at San Francisco ICE on August 25, 2019 to demand the closure of the camps and freeing of the children.
sm_img_8754.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
San Francisco healthcare workers ralled at the ICE office on Sunday August 25, 2019. They discussed the trauma and terror tactics of the US government against migrant children and their families.

They also demanded that the. camps be closed and the children released. Participants includeds doctors, students, interpreters and others from UC Medical Center, SF General Hospital and other healthcare facilities in Northern California.

Some also called for divestment by UC Regents of investments in the prison industry and companies having contracts with ICE.
Interviews by WorkWeek
workweek [at] kpfa.org
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/a6QVo90ptoM
§Speakers Called For The Closure Of The Camps
by Labor Video Project Sunday Aug 25th, 2019 8:45 PM
sm_img_8730.jpg
original image (3024x3024)
Healthcare workers at ICE in San Francisco protested the torture of children in immigration camps and called for their freedom.
https://youtu.be/a6QVo90ptoM
§CWA UPTE UCSF Researcher Supported Rally
by Labor Video Project Sunday Aug 25th, 2019 8:45 PM
sm_img_8996.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
CWA UPTE UCSF Healthcare Reseach worker supported the action.
https://youtu.be/a6QVo90ptoM
§Free The Kids
by Labor Video Project Sunday Aug 25th, 2019 8:45 PM
sm_img_8842.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Doctors and healthcare workers demanded that the trauma end and the kids be freed.
https://youtu.be/a6QVo90ptoM
§Indefinite Detention Is Torture
by Labor Video Project Sunday Aug 25th, 2019 8:45 PM
sm_img_8990.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
One of the posters. Indefinite Detention Is Torture.
https://youtu.be/a6QVo90ptoM
§No Walls, No Borders, No Cages
by Labor Video Project Sunday Aug 25th, 2019 8:45 PM
sm_img_8693.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Speakers talked about the terror against migrants here and in Central America where the US military has supported corrupt dictatorships that are murdering and terrroizing the populations for US multi-nationals.
https://youtu.be/a6QVo90ptoM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 77.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code