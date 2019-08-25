From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Publish to Newswire Add an Event

Close The Camps! Free The Children! SF Healthcare Workers Protest ICE by Labor Video Project

Sunday Aug 25th, 2019 8:45 PM Healthcare workers rallied at San Francisco ICE on August 25, 2019 to demand the closure of the camps and freeing of the children.



They also demanded that the. camps be closed and the children released. Participants includeds doctors, students, interpreters and others from UC Medical Center, SF General Hospital and other healthcare facilities in Northern California.



Some also called for divestment by UC Regents of investments in the prison industry and companies having contracts with ICE.

Interviews by WorkWeek

workweek [at] kpfa.org

Production of Labor Video Project

http://www.laborvideo.org San Francisco healthcare workers ralled at the ICE office on Sunday August 25, 2019. They discussed the trauma and terror tactics of the US government against migrant children and their families.They also demanded that the. camps be closed and the children released. Participants includeds doctors, students, interpreters and others from UC Medical Center, SF General Hospital and other healthcare facilities in Northern California.Some also called for divestment by UC Regents of investments in the prison industry and companies having contracts with ICE.Interviews by WorkWeekProduction of Labor Video Project https://youtu.be/a6QVo90ptoM

Healthcare workers at ICE in San Francisco protested the torture of children in immigration camps and called for their freedom.

CWA UPTE UCSF Healthcare Reseach worker supported the action.

Doctors and healthcare workers demanded that the trauma end and the kids be freed.

One of the posters. Indefinite Detention Is Torture.

Speakers talked about the terror against migrants here and in Central America where the US military has supported corrupt dictatorships that are murdering and terrroizing the populations for US multi-nationals.