

End the War on Women!



August 26, Women's Equality Day, commemorates the day women won the right to vote with the passage of the 19th Amendment 99 years ago. Almost a 100 years later, there is still so much we are fighting to defend and to win. As part of national days of action, the Party for Socialism and Liberation in the Bay Area will be holding a speak out demanding reproductive justice and an end to the war on women. Celebrate Women’s Equality Day in struggle!



In the first half of 2019, abortion bans have passed in 6 states. Thirty-eight states have granted some sort of personhood to a fetus and the criminalization of miscarriage is growing. The charges brought (and then dropped after much outcry) against Marshae Jones for a miscarriage that resulted from being shot is only the latest evidence of this. The campaign against access to abortion over the last two decades has shifted to an outright campaign to overturn Roe v Wade.The struggle to defend Roe v Wade and to win full reproductive rights is more pressing now than ever.



We know that an organized women’s movement is the only way we can win back our rights, and fight back against the brutal nature of patriarchy and capitalism. It was an organized movement that won women's right to vote, just as it was a militant, organized women’s movement that won the Roe v. Wade decision some 50 years later.



The stakes are high! We must keep the history of the militant legacy of the women's movement at the core of our struggle today. Join us in the streets for our Women's Equality Day speak out at 6pm at 24th & Mission Streets. Share the Facebook event with your community or stop by the PSL office at 2969 Mission Street to get flyers and get involved!



