Climate Equity, Hope & Action Forum: Climate Action Commission (Petaluma)
Date Thursday September 05
Time 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorNBOP Petaluma
Location Details
Petaluma Regional Library, 100 Fairgrounds Dr, Petaluma 94952
Forum on Petaluma's new Climate Action Commission: Equity, Hope & Action

When: Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Where: Petaluma Regional Library, 100 Fairgrounds Dr, Petaluma 94952

Host: North Bay Organizing Project / Provecto Organizativo Del Norte de la Bahia
https://www.latest.facebook.com/NBOPPetaluma/

Join Climate Action Petaluma as we engage in a community conversation about equitable climate action in our hometown. We will foster community dialogue and engagement through breakout groups, presentations, and audience participation, including a discussion of the function of the newly approved Climate Action Commission, and information on what you need to know to apply for and participate in the City's Climate Action Commission.

• What do we need to learn from vulnerable communities and their leaders to incorporate climate solutions that are inclusive, equitable and accessible to all communities in Petaluma?

• How can we bring hope to the climate emergency era? How can we inspire ourselves and others to engage in climate solutions?

• What other ways can we contribute to climate-related civic action or organizations?

End the silence, take action, and get engaged!
********************************************
En español:

Foro de la Nueva Comisión de Acción Climática de la Ciudad de Petaluma: Equidad, Esperanza y Acción

Fecha: 5 Septiembre 2019
Hora: 6-8, la puerta abre a las 5:45
Lugar: Biblioteca Central de Petaluma, 100 Fairgrounds Drive
Oradores: por anuncarse

North Bay Organizing Project / Provecto Organizativo Del Norte de la Bahia
https://www.latest.facebook.com/NBOPPetaluma/

Únete a “Climate Action Petaluma” y participa en una conversación con la comunidad sobre acciones climáticas equitativas en nuestra ciudad. Fomentaremos el diálogo comunitario y el compromiso a través grupos de trabajo, presentaciones, y participación del público. Incluiremos una discusión sobre la función de la recientemente aprobada Comisión de Acción Climática e información sobre lo que necesita saber para aplicar y participar en la Comisión de Acción de Climática de la Ciudad de Petaluma.

• ¿Qué tenemos que aprender de las comunidades más vulnerables y sus líderes para incorporar soluciones climáticas que sean inclusivas, equitativas y accesibles a todas las comunidades de Petaluma?

• ¿Cómo podemos encontrar esperanza en la era de emergencia climática? ¿Cómo podemos inspirarnos a nosotros mismos y a los demás a participar en soluciones climáticas?

• ¿De qué otras formas podemos contribuir a acciones cívicas y organizaciones climáticas?

¡Termina el silencio, toma acciones y participa!
For more event information: https://secure.latest.facebook.com/events/...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Aug 24th, 2019 8:48 AM
