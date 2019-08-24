From the Open-Publishing Calendar
#CloseTheCamps: Daily Protest at ICE Headquarters San Francisco (Aug 28)
|Wednesday August 28
|12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
|Protest
|Month of Momentum Group
|Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), 630 Sansome St, San Francisco 94111
#CloseTheCamps: Daily Protest at ICE Headquarters San Francisco
When: Daily in August @ 12:00 PM - 1 p.m.
Where: Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), 630 Sansome St, San Francisco 94111
A month of daily actions every day in August from Noon to 1 p.m. at ICE (630 Sansome Street) in San Francisco.
Aug. 28: Fat & Disability Communities Unite to CLOSE the Camps!
HOST: Fat Lib Ink
https://www.facebook.com/events/935115990173369/
#ClosetheCamps
#AugustAction
#FamiliesBelongTogether
Each daily action will be conducted by a different sector or community group (librarians, health care workers, poets, drummer, lawyers, journalists, tenants rights activists, comedians...).
Interested in participating/organizing/taking a day?
Let us know your group and your first two choices of dates. This Google Calendar (scroll to August) shows what dates have been taken. Actions can be whatever you’d like, with your own specific message — it’s up to each group. Please note you can view but can’t edit.
https://bit.ly/32MTXEs
We’ll be sending out a Media Alert to the press about the month of actions and will include a calendar and media contact person for each group.
There will be a culmination demo of ALL groups (whoever wants to participate)
on Saturday, Aug 31 at Noon.
FOLLOW OUR NEW GROUP PAGE:
https://www.facebook.com/pg/Month-of-Momentum-GROUP-PAGE-106526597364095/events/?ref=page_internal
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/6630639174...
