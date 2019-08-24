From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Media Activism & Independent MediaView other events for the week of 8/24/2019
|SF Rally To Defend Julian Assange. & Chelsea Manning
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday August 24
|Time
|12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Bay Action To Free Julian Assange
|Location Details
|
Powell & Market St.
San Francisco
|
STAND 4 JULIAN & CHELSEA
Julius Assange's health and life is in danger. It is time to stand up. for him, Chelsea Manning who still remains in prison and. all journalists and whistleblowers.
Join our protest against Julian Assange’s U.S. Extradition and Chelsea Manning’s imprisonment. We’ll chant for their freedom, distribute fliers and engage with the public over a two hour call to action, at the Powell & Market Cable Car turnaround.
“The days when I could read and speak and organize to defend myself, my ideals, and my people are over until I am free! Everyone else must take my place.” — Julian Assange, from Belmarsh Prison
For more event information: https://bayaction2freeassange.org
Added to the calendar on Saturday Aug 24th, 2019 6:39 AM
§Defend Julian Assange
Defend Julian Assange & Chelsea Manning. Demand Justice and Freedom for all jailed journalists and whistleblowers
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network