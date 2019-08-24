top
protest cheer
SF Rally To Defend Julian Assange. & Chelsea Manning
Date Saturday August 24
Time 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorBay Action To Free Julian Assange
Location Details
Powell & Market St.
San Francisco
STAND 4 JULIAN & CHELSEA
Julius Assange's health and life is in danger. It is time to stand up. for him, Chelsea Manning who still remains in prison and. all journalists and whistleblowers.

Join our protest against Julian Assange’s U.S. Extradition and Chelsea Manning’s imprisonment. We’ll chant for their freedom, distribute fliers and engage with the public over a two hour call to action, at the Powell & Market Cable Car turnaround.
“The days when I could read and speak and organize to defend myself, my ideals, and my people are over until I am free! Everyone else must take my place.” — Julian Assange, from Belmarsh Prison
For more event information: https://bayaction2freeassange.org

Defend Julian Assange & Chelsea Manning. Demand Justice and Freedom for all jailed journalists and whistleblowers
https://bayaction2freeassange.org
