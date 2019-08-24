STAND 4 JULIAN & CHELSEA

Julius Assange's health and life is in danger. It is time to stand up. for him, Chelsea Manning who still remains in prison and. all journalists and whistleblowers.



Join our protest against Julian Assange’s U.S. Extradition and Chelsea Manning’s imprisonment. We’ll chant for their freedom, distribute fliers and engage with the public over a two hour call to action, at the Powell & Market Cable Car turnaround.

“The days when I could read and speak and organize to defend myself, my ideals, and my people are over until I am free! Everyone else must take my place.” — Julian Assange, from Belmarsh Prison For more event information: https://bayaction2freeassange.org

Added to the calendar on Saturday Aug 24th, 2019 6:39 AM