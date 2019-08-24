top
Sen. Jeff Merkley Speaks: His New Book on Trump's War Against Migrant Families
Date Wednesday August 28
Time 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorWorld Affairs SF
Location Details
World Affairs, 312 Sutter St., Suite 200, San Francisco 94108
Senator Merkley to Discuss his New Book:
“America is Better Than This: Trump’s War Against Migrant Families"

Join Senator Jeff Merkley from Oregon for a mid-day conversation on his opposition to the Trump administration's immigration policies. Senator Merkley will discuss his new book, “America is Better Than This: Trump’s War Against Migrant Families," and the best way to treat migrant families seeking asylum moving forward.

In June 2018 Senator Merkley attempted to enter the Casa Padre processing facility in Brownsville, Texas, where children separated from their parents were being detained as a result of the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy. Merkley was not permitted to enter the facility, and eventually, the police were called and he was asked to leave the premises. Video of the event went viral on social media, drawing greater attention to the policy in traditional media and among the public.

Since then, Senator Merkley has been instrumental in exposing the Trump administration's attack on migrant families and in advocating for more just immigration policies.

Doors open at 11:30 AM

Remarks at 12:00 PM

The author will sign books at the end of the program. A limited number will be available for purchase at the event.

ABOUT: World Affairs

World Affairs is a forum for exploring issues and opportunities that transcend borders. Every day, we convene thought leaders, change makers, and engaged citizens to share ideas, learn from each other, and effect change. Connecting people in this way leads to informed thinking, conversation, and actions that transcend traditional boundaries and lead to lasting solutions to global problems.

https://www.worldaffairs.org/

For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/senator-jeff-...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Aug 24th, 2019 5:48 AM
