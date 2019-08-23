From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Eagle ~ Condor Prayer Action for Brasil at Consulate San Francisco
Date & Time: Friday, August 30, 2019 @ 9:00 AM – 11:30 AM
Where: Brazilian Consulate, 300 Montgomery Street, Suite 300, San Francisco 94104
Who: Everyone is welcome and desperately needed!
The Amazon = LIFE & Capitalism = DEATH
It's time for our August action!! EVERYONE is welcome!
The Amazon is burning at an unprecedented speed. Ranchers and cattle farmers are burning territory clearing it and creating pastures for cattle, and big agriculture to take over and buy their property. If a section of the rainforest is burned to the ground, it is then open for takeover. Indigenous people, animals, plants, everything is losing their homes and lives in this historic decimation of the lungs of our planet.
President Jair Bolsonaro initially blamed environmentalists for the fires, and later announced the country didn't have any money to fight the fires. The devastation is nearly beyond comprehension and the consequences on the entire planet are unimaginable.
As many of you following Brasil issues have probably noticed, there has been a very public escalation of violence, murders and intimidation of indigenous people and villages in the last couple of months. Uncontacted tribes are being photographed, and witnessing the outside world, deforestation of the Brasilian Amazon is at unprecedented high, leaders are being murdered and the government is lying to the world about all of this and we must take action.
This action is standing in solidarity with all Indigenous people and territories in the Brasilian Amazon. We are doing a call out to the Bay Area and Northern California native people from all up and down the Americas, and all people here, to come and stand.
Not One More Drop of Indigenous Blood!
We talk about the Condor ~ Eagle prophecy so frequently and this is part of fulfilling the prophecy. Standing together as indigenous people is where our strength comes from. This is a call out for all native people to bring us your songs, to brings us your dances, to please come and lay down your prayers for your relatives fighting for their lives in Brasil. This will be an action of prayer offerings from the North to the South. We all have our many traditional clothes, songs and offerings for prayer and we are asking you to bring yours on behalf of indigenous people being murdered and violently intimidated in Brasil. The Amazon is being cared for by our relatives there and we stand with them, in their defense.
We will be blocking off the street in front of the Brasilian Consulate again, and again will be doing a street mural. We will have many signs again, puppets and music. This action is all about prayer so please only bring prayer and love. We invite you to bring flowers to offer. Please bring your hearts ready to have a powerful action of prayer for all we hold dear. Everyone is welcome and desperately needed.
Let us fill that space with people, let us fill the air with songs, let us flood the street with prayer and let it be heard in Brasil that the Eagle ~ Condor prophecy is real and we are standing solidly in the knowledge that we are making it come true.
PLEASE NOTE: If you would like to come and offer your traditional song and/or dance prayers PLEASE MESSAGE THE PAGE OR EMAIL US AT BrasilSolidaritySFBay [at] Protonmail.com
For more information on what is happening in Brasil go to the BSN page for news articles: https://www.facebook.com/BrasilSolidarityNetwork/
HOSTS:
--Brasil Solidarity Network
--Women's Earth and Climate Action Network
--Indigenous Women of the Americas Defending Mother Earth Treaty
--Diablo Rising Tide - DiRT
--Idle No More SF Bay
--1000 Grandmothers Bay Area
--NorCal Resist
