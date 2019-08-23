top
Don't Drive on 9/5: Go Car-Free Day
Organizer/AuthorExtinction Rebellion US & others
DON'T DRIVE ON 9/5: National Go Car-Free Day

WHEN: Thursday, September 5, 2019

On September 5th we are calling for a Car-Free holiday across the United States (and around the world).

The Earth is plagued by cars and other fossil-fuel guzzling machines of mass destructiveness, as well as the miles-upon-miles of highways that cause among other problems, habitat fragmentation.

Please avoid driving on September 5th and encourage others to take part in alternative transportation as well.

In the San Francisco Bay Area:

BART: https://www.bart.gov/
Caltrain: http://www.caltrain.com/
MUNI: https://www.sfmta.com/
SF Bay Ferry Service: https://sanfranciscobayferry.com/
Golden Gate Transit: http://goldengatetransit.org/
SMART: https://www.sonomamarintrain.org/
AC Transit: http://www.actransit.org/
samTrans: http://www.samtrans.com/
VTA: https://www.vta.org/

Let's do our part and #stopdrivingclimatechange
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/7374244933...

Added to the calendar on Friday Aug 23rd, 2019 3:24 PM
Add Your Comments
