From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Environment & Forest DefenseView other events for the week of 9/ 5/2019
|Don't Drive on 9/5: Go Car-Free Day
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday September 05
|Time
|1:00 AM - 1:00 AM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Extinction Rebellion US & others
|Location Details
|
Across the United States and international
|
DON'T DRIVE ON 9/5: National Go Car-Free Day
WHEN: Thursday, September 5, 2019
On September 5th we are calling for a Car-Free holiday across the United States (and around the world).
The Earth is plagued by cars and other fossil-fuel guzzling machines of mass destructiveness, as well as the miles-upon-miles of highways that cause among other problems, habitat fragmentation.
Please avoid driving on September 5th and encourage others to take part in alternative transportation as well.
In the San Francisco Bay Area:
BART: https://www.bart.gov/
Caltrain: http://www.caltrain.com/
MUNI: https://www.sfmta.com/
SF Bay Ferry Service: https://sanfranciscobayferry.com/
Golden Gate Transit: http://goldengatetransit.org/
SMART: https://www.sonomamarintrain.org/
AC Transit: http://www.actransit.org/
samTrans: http://www.samtrans.com/
VTA: https://www.vta.org/
Let's do our part and #stopdrivingclimatechange
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/7374244933...
Added to the calendar on Friday Aug 23rd, 2019 3:24 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network