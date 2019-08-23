



Stay for delicious food by Areperia831, learn how the Beach Flats community came together to save their garden, and how you can show up for them.



Watch the Trailer >>



This film is related to the MAH's current exhibition: Mirando al Futuro: The Beach Flats Community Garden.



