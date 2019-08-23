From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|No Place to Grow Film Screening
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday September 19
|Time
|6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
|Event Type
|Screening
|Organizer/Author
|Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History
|Location Details
|
Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History
705 Front St, Santa Cruz
|
Catch the powerful documentary that follows a group of Latinx farmers fighting to save the Beach Flats Community Garden in Santa Cruz, CA.
Stay for delicious food by Areperia831, learn how the Beach Flats community came together to save their garden, and how you can show up for them.
Watch the Trailer >> https://santacruzmah.org/events/no-place-to-grow/
This film is related to the MAH's current exhibition: Mirando al Futuro: The Beach Flats Community Garden.
Directed, Produced, Edited by Michelle E. Aguilar
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/7160593121...
