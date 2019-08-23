top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | LGBTI / Queer | Racial Justice
View other events for the week of 9/15/2019
A Community Conversation on Race and Racism
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday September 15
Time 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorThe Diversity Center - Santa Cruz County
Location Details
Cabrillo College Cafeteria, 901
Cabrillo College
6500 Soquel Dr, Aptos
Join us on Sunday September 15th to help celebrate the voices of people of color in the LGBTQ+ movement, and to become better allies across race and ethnicity for the future of LGBTQ+ activism in Santa Cruz County.

We will have performances, interactive workshops, videos, music, spoken word and more.

Our keynote speakers include Rev. Deborah Johnson from Inner Light Ministries, and Karen Ross.

We will also have:

Break-out caucuses by race and ethnicity; Workshops about the portrayal of LGBTQ+ people of color in social media; grief and mourning in LGBTQ+ communities; and how to become a better white ally to people of color in LGBTQ+ activism.

Join us for an afternoon about Race and Racism in the LGBTQ+ community!
sm_race_and_racism_in_the_lgbtq_community_cabrillo_college.jpg
original image (816x1056)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4864574788...

Added to the calendar on Friday Aug 23rd, 2019 11:06 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 77.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code