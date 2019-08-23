From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|A Community Conversation on Race and Racism
|Sunday September 15
|1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Other
|The Diversity Center - Santa Cruz County
Cabrillo College Cafeteria, 901
Cabrillo College
6500 Soquel Dr, Aptos
Join us on Sunday September 15th to help celebrate the voices of people of color in the LGBTQ+ movement, and to become better allies across race and ethnicity for the future of LGBTQ+ activism in Santa Cruz County.
We will have performances, interactive workshops, videos, music, spoken word and more.
Our keynote speakers include Rev. Deborah Johnson from Inner Light Ministries, and Karen Ross.
We will also have:
Break-out caucuses by race and ethnicity; Workshops about the portrayal of LGBTQ+ people of color in social media; grief and mourning in LGBTQ+ communities; and how to become a better white ally to people of color in LGBTQ+ activism.
Join us for an afternoon about Race and Racism in the LGBTQ+ community!
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4864574788...
