|Expanding California Pan African Trade Informational Hearing
|Date
|Tuesday August 27
|Time
|1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|Michael Harris
|Location Details
|
California State Capitol
Room 126
Sacramento
|
Join us on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 in the California State Capitol, Room 126
Come experience a historic informational hearing focused on expanding mutually beneficial California Pan African and Caribbean Trade.
Our featured presentation is by Dr. James Armstead, Jr.
Professor (Retired)
United States Naval War College
Followed by a moderated panel discussion by seasoned participants to include:
Wanda Sabir
400 Year of Return
Brenda Brumfield
Sister Cities International
Quanuquanei Karmue
Save More Kids, Inc.
Al Washington
Pan African Global Trade and Investment Conference
Zion Taddesse
Queen Sheba Restaurant
Remarks by
Assembly Member
Kevin McCarty
and much more...
- 30 -
