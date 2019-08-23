Join us on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 in the California State Capitol, Room 126



Come experience a historic informational hearing focused on expanding mutually beneficial California Pan African and Caribbean Trade.



Our featured presentation is by Dr. James Armstead, Jr.

Professor (Retired)

United States Naval War College



Followed by a moderated panel discussion by seasoned participants to include:



Wanda Sabir

400 Year of Return



Brenda Brumfield

Sister Cities International



Quanuquanei Karmue

Save More Kids, Inc.



Al Washington

Pan African Global Trade and Investment Conference



Zion Taddesse

Queen Sheba Restaurant



Remarks by

Assembly Member

Kevin McCarty



and much more...



- 30 -

