Expanding California Pan African Trade Informational Hearing
Date Tuesday August 27
Time 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorMichael Harris
Location Details
California State Capitol
Room 126
Sacramento
Join us on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 in the California State Capitol, Room 126

Come experience a historic informational hearing focused on expanding mutually beneficial California Pan African and Caribbean Trade.

Our featured presentation is by Dr. James Armstead, Jr.
Professor (Retired)
United States Naval War College

Followed by a moderated panel discussion by seasoned participants to include:

Wanda Sabir
400 Year of Return

Brenda Brumfield
Sister Cities International

Quanuquanei Karmue
Save More Kids, Inc.

Al Washington
Pan African Global Trade and Investment Conference

Zion Taddesse
Queen Sheba Restaurant

Remarks by
Assembly Member
Kevin McCarty

and much more...

- 30 -
Added to the calendar on Friday Aug 23rd, 2019 4:19 AM
