Progressives demand resolutions for Presidential Debate focused on environmental issues and for the establishment of Climate Crisis Council

In a meeting in San Francisco's Parc 55 Hotel, Progressive Democrats, joined by Our Revolution, Progressive Democrats of America and Roots Action, organized to pressure the Democratic National Committee (DNC) to pass two environmental resolutions.

One of the first several DNC Presidential Debates should be focused on Climate Change issues and solutions.



That the DNC establish an Environmental and Clinate Crisis Council which shall enable members of the Democratic National Committee as well as members of the wider Democratic community to discuss, deliberate, support, and further our Democratic commitment to protecting the environmment.

Michelle Deatrick , DNC member from Michigan and author of Resolution Establishing the DNC Environmental and Climate Crisis Council (Resolution 7)



Speakers were: During the Q/A period some sometimes painful questions were raised. For example, as to why those in attendance were almost all white.It was obvious that the Caucus intends to make some noise and confront the Pelosi-Schumer status quo establishment.A meeting of the "Provisional" DNC Environmental and Climate Crisis Council is set for 10:00 the next morning.Update - The resolutions were defeated. Status quo Democrats apparently don't yet get it.