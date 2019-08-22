top
Rising to the Climate Emergency: What Can we Count On? 
Date Sunday September 08
Time 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Organizer/AuthorJoanna Foley
Location Details
Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists’ Hall
1924 Cedar (@Bonita), Berkeley
When you think of the upcoming Global Climate Strike (Sept. 20-27), who is leading the demonstrations? Young people, right? They’re increasingly taking the lead for climate related actions through organizations such as Sunrise. “The dark hour in America cannot last,” proclaims this new youth-centered activist group.
But marching beside the young people is spirit if not always in body will be revered elders in the ecology movement such as Joanna Macy, the author of 13 books and a veteran of six decades of political activism.
In fact, Macy and Sunrise people will literally be standing side by side at an upcoming event “Rising to the Climate Emergency: What Can we Count On?” at the Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists on September 8.
“The climate emergency is really serious,” says Macy, “but we don’t want people to feel paralyzed by the enormity of the challenge. We must help everyone find resources within themselves to realize they can make a difference.”
Macy is most noted for “The Work that Reconnects,” workshops that inspired thousands to experience their connections with each other and gain motivation to play their part in creating a sustainable civilization.
Macy’s spiritual descendants in the Sunrise Movement are definitely eager to play their part. They’re building a mass movement to stop the climate crisis and create millions of good-paying jobs in the process.
Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists is one of the epicenters of progressive political action in Berkeley, through its own actions and the many activist groups that meet there. All who are concerned about the climate crisis are invited to join Joanna Macy and Sunrise at 10:30 AM September 8. Free potluck and lively conversation will follow.

Free to the public.
Wheelchair accessible.
