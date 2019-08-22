From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Monday September 02
|9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
|Uhuru Foods & Pies and APEDF
|oakland.volunteer [at] uhurufoods.org
Uhuru House/Akwaaba Hall
7911 MacArthur Blvd.
Oakland, CA 94605
Join us for this community outreach volunteer event!
We will start with a short program about the true history of stolen labor of African people from slavery, to convict leasing to prison labor today.
And we will also show how you can support organizations that are building African self-determination. So that the value of labor is in the hands of African people and benefiting African communities!
Then volunteers will head out to do community outreach in teams, distributing flyers on doors and in stores, letting people know how they can support institutions for African community self-determination!
Don't miss this powerful event - SIGN UP TODAY!
Lunch will be provided as well as an open mic. This event is sponsored by Black Star Industries and the African People's Education and Defense Fund.
For any questions, contact us at oakland.volunteer [at] uhurufoods.org.
