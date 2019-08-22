top
Related Categories: East Bay | Government & Elections | Racial Justice
Reparations for Stolen Black Labor
Date Monday September 02
Time 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorUhuru Foods & Pies and APEDF
Emailoakland.volunteer [at] uhurufoods.org
Location Details
Uhuru House/Akwaaba Hall
7911 MacArthur Blvd.
Oakland, CA 94605
Join us for this community outreach volunteer event!

We will start with a short program about the true history of stolen labor of African people from slavery, to convict leasing to prison labor today.

And we will also show how you can support organizations that are building African self-determination. So that the value of labor is in the hands of African people and benefiting African communities!

Then volunteers will head out to do community outreach in teams, distributing flyers on doors and in stores, letting people know how they can support institutions for African community self-determination!

Don't miss this powerful event - SIGN UP TODAY!

Lunch will be provided as well as an open mic. This event is sponsored by Black Star Industries and the African People's Education and Defense Fund.

For any questions, contact us at oakland.volunteer [at] uhurufoods.org.
Added to the calendar on Thursday Aug 22nd, 2019 10:36 AM
