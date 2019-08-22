



When: Friday, September 20, 2019 @ 2:45 p.m. - 5 p.m.



Where: March from Diridon Station (Caltrain & VTA) to San Jose City Hall

Rally at plaza of San Jose City Hall



Who: This youth-led climate strike welcomes people of all ages to join in.

Please RSVP for the Climate Strike at



September 20-27, 2019 has been declared Global Climate Strike week,

with climate crisis actions happening across the nation and around the world as

the UN Climate Change Summit convenes in New York City.



Last August 2018, Swedish student Greta Thunberg, at just 15 years-old, sat in front of the Swedish parliament every school day for three weeks protesting the lack of action on the climate crisis. Greta decided to continue striking every Friday until the Swedish policies provided a safe pathway well under 2-degree C, i.e. in line with the Paris agreement.



As you may know, this year thousands of Bay Area students are planning to join

Greta Thunberg and millions of hopeful protesters around the world in a Global Climate Strike.

We will be hosting a local strike in Downtown San Jose on September 20, 2019.



We encourage students to talk to their teachers and classmates about the strike

and its climate demands. The Silicon Valley Youth Climate Strike asks of

Local Governments, Schools, and Tech Companies to



1) Take Immediate Action To Be Carbon Neutral By 2025



2) Ensure a Socially and Environmentally Just Transition Off of Fossil Fuels



MARCH: Our Climate Strike begins with a march from Diridon Station near downtown

San Jose to the plaza of San Jose City Hall. We ask that attendees meet at 2:45 pm at Diridon Station on Friday, September 20th. As we march to San Jose City Hall, we will chant, sing songs, and hold up our signs.



RALLY: Once everyone reaches the city hall plaza, there will be a rally with a variety of speakers, cheers, and news coverage. The strike will end at around 5 p.m. on the City Hall steps.



To get your school involved, please email



Co-organizers/Supporters:



350 Silicon Valley

Sunrise Movement San Jose

Northern California Mothers Out Front

March for Science Silicon Valley



ABOUT: Silicon Valley Youth Climate Action



Our mission is to mobilize youth within Silicon Valley to help combat the climate crisis and demand change. Whether it be through striking, writing op-eds, or building a coalition with other organizations, we are fighting for our futures every way we can.



http://www.svyouthclimatestrike.org SILICON VALLEY YOUTH CLIMATE STRIKE: March & Rally in Downtown San JoseWhen: Friday, September 20, 2019 @ 2:45 p.m. - 5 p.m.Where: March from Diridon Station (Caltrain & VTA) to San Jose City HallRally at plaza of San Jose City HallWho: This youth-led climate strike welcomes people of all ages to join in.Please RSVP for the Climate Strike at http://www.svyouthclimatestrike.org September 20-27, 2019 has been declared Global Climate Strike week,with climate crisis actions happening across the nation and around the world asthe UN Climate Change Summit convenes in New York City.Last August 2018, Swedish student Greta Thunberg, at just 15 years-old, sat in front of the Swedish parliament every school day for three weeks protesting the lack of action on the climate crisis. Greta decided to continue striking every Friday until the Swedish policies provided a safe pathway well under 2-degree C, i.e. in line with the Paris agreement.As you may know, this year thousands of Bay Area students are planning to joinGreta Thunberg and millions of hopeful protesters around the world in a Global Climate Strike.We will be hosting a local strike in Downtown San Jose on September 20, 2019.We encourage students to talk to their teachers and classmates about the strikeand its climate demands. The Silicon Valley Youth Climate Strike asks ofLocal Governments, Schools, and Tech Companies to1) Take Immediate Action To Be Carbon Neutral By 20252) Ensure a Socially and Environmentally Just Transition Off of Fossil FuelsMARCH: Our Climate Strike begins with a march from Diridon Station near downtownSan Jose to the plaza of San Jose City Hall. We ask that attendees meet at 2:45 pm at Diridon Station on Friday, September 20th. As we march to San Jose City Hall, we will chant, sing songs, and hold up our signs.RALLY: Once everyone reaches the city hall plaza, there will be a rally with a variety of speakers, cheers, and news coverage. The strike will end at around 5 p.m. on the City Hall steps.To get your school involved, please email svyouthclimatestrike [at] gmail.com and let us know your name, phone number, and school. We will provide guidance and answer any questions you might have.Co-organizers/Supporters:350 Silicon ValleySunrise Movement San JoseNorthern California Mothers Out FrontMarch for Science Silicon ValleyABOUT: Silicon Valley Youth Climate ActionOur mission is to mobilize youth within Silicon Valley to help combat the climate crisis and demand change. Whether it be through striking, writing op-eds, or building a coalition with other organizations, we are fighting for our futures every way we can. For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/5019002639...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Aug 22nd, 2019 6:45 AM