Climate Strike: Silicon Valley Youth and Allies March & Rally in San Jose
|Date
|Friday September 20
|Time
|2:45 PM - 2:45 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Silicon Valley Youth Climate Action & others
|Location Details
|
March begins: Diridon Station (Caltrain & VTA), 65 Cahill St, San Jose 95110
March end & Rally: San Jose City Hall, 200 E Santa Clara St, San Jose 95113
|
SILICON VALLEY YOUTH CLIMATE STRIKE: March & Rally in Downtown San Jose
When: Friday, September 20, 2019 @ 2:45 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Where: March from Diridon Station (Caltrain & VTA) to San Jose City Hall
Rally at plaza of San Jose City Hall
Who: This youth-led climate strike welcomes people of all ages to join in.
Please RSVP for the Climate Strike at http://www.svyouthclimatestrike.org
September 20-27, 2019 has been declared Global Climate Strike week,
with climate crisis actions happening across the nation and around the world as
the UN Climate Change Summit convenes in New York City.
Last August 2018, Swedish student Greta Thunberg, at just 15 years-old, sat in front of the Swedish parliament every school day for three weeks protesting the lack of action on the climate crisis. Greta decided to continue striking every Friday until the Swedish policies provided a safe pathway well under 2-degree C, i.e. in line with the Paris agreement.
As you may know, this year thousands of Bay Area students are planning to join
Greta Thunberg and millions of hopeful protesters around the world in a Global Climate Strike.
We will be hosting a local strike in Downtown San Jose on September 20, 2019.
We encourage students to talk to their teachers and classmates about the strike
and its climate demands. The Silicon Valley Youth Climate Strike asks of
Local Governments, Schools, and Tech Companies to
1) Take Immediate Action To Be Carbon Neutral By 2025
2) Ensure a Socially and Environmentally Just Transition Off of Fossil Fuels
MARCH: Our Climate Strike begins with a march from Diridon Station near downtown
San Jose to the plaza of San Jose City Hall. We ask that attendees meet at 2:45 pm at Diridon Station on Friday, September 20th. As we march to San Jose City Hall, we will chant, sing songs, and hold up our signs.
RALLY: Once everyone reaches the city hall plaza, there will be a rally with a variety of speakers, cheers, and news coverage. The strike will end at around 5 p.m. on the City Hall steps.
To get your school involved, please email svyouthclimatestrike [at] gmail.com and let us know your name, phone number, and school. We will provide guidance and answer any questions you might have.
Co-organizers/Supporters:
350 Silicon Valley
Sunrise Movement San Jose
Northern California Mothers Out Front
March for Science Silicon Valley
ABOUT: Silicon Valley Youth Climate Action
Our mission is to mobilize youth within Silicon Valley to help combat the climate crisis and demand change. Whether it be through striking, writing op-eds, or building a coalition with other organizations, we are fighting for our futures every way we can.
http://www.svyouthclimatestrike.org
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/5019002639...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Aug 22nd, 2019 6:45 AM
