|SF Mime Troupe “Treasure Island"
|Sunday September 08
|2:30 PM - 4:30 PM
|Concert/Show
|Lawrence Helman
|lhelman [at] sbcglobal.net
|(415) 661-1260
San Lorenzo Park
134 Dakota Avenue, Santa Cruz 95060
The Tony Award-Winning SAN FRANCISCO MIME TROUPE Opens Their 60th Anniversary Season with A New Musical, “TREASURE ISLAND” - A Toxic Tale of Corporate Corsairs, Swashbuckling Swindlers, and Big Buck Buccaneers on the Bay!
2 FREE shows at San Lorenzo Park:
Saturday, September 7, 2:30 pm Music / 3:00 pm Play
Sunday, September 8, 2:30 pm Music / 3:00 pm Play
FREE / Donations are appreciated!
Music 30 min. Play 65 min. (No intermission.)
Political Satire is NOT Silent!
Using the classic pirate novel Treasure Island as its inspiration the show is the story of Hawkins, a civil servant in San Francisco, who accidentally stumbles upon the plans of a developer, L.J. Silver. Through bribery, and label brutality Silver is overriding all the clear health, safety, and human concerns regarding developing Treasure Island for his own greed.
The five person cast includes veteran SF Mime Troupe collective members: Keiko Shimosato Carreiro , Michael Gene Sullivan, Andre Amarotico, Lizzie Calogero and Brian Rivera.
Written by: Michael Gene Sullivan with Ellen Callas and Marie Cartier.
Music: Michael Bello
Lyrics: Daniel Savio
Director: Wilma Bonet
Ass’t. Director: Lisa Hori-Garcia
Music Director: Michael Bello
Musicians: Dylan Jennings, Chris Lauf and Daniel Savio
Tech Credits:
Scenic Designer & Technical Director: Bo Golden
Costume Designer: Merissa Mann
Props Master and Scenic Artist: Marie Cartier
Sound Designer/Engineer: Taylor Gonzalez
Fight Choreographer: Carla Pantoja
Prod. Stage Manager & Web Programmer: Karen Runk
Tour Manager: Marissa Ellison
Publicity: Lawrence Helman
PR Photography: DavidAllenStudio.com & Mike Melnyk
Poster Design: R. Black
TREASURE ISLAND: A New Musical has been made possible by contributions from San Francisco Arts Commission, California Arts Council, SF Grants for the Arts, Bernard Osher Foundation, Zellerbach Family Foundation, Individual Donors and YOU!
For more info. contact Lawrence Hellman.
For more event information: http://www.sfmt.org
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Aug 21st, 2019 8:45 PM
