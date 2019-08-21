The Tony Award-Winning SAN FRANCISCO MIME TROUPE Opens Their 60th Anniversary Season with A New Musical, “TREASURE ISLAND” - A Toxic Tale of Corporate Corsairs, Swashbuckling Swindlers, and Big Buck Buccaneers on the Bay!



2 FREE shows at San Lorenzo Park:



Saturday, September 7, 2:30 pm Music / 3:00 pm Play

Sunday, September 8, 2:30 pm Music / 3:00 pm Play

134 Dakota Avenue, Santa Cruz 95060

FREE / Donations are appreciated!



Music 30 min. Play 65 min. (No intermission.)



Political Satire is NOT Silent!



Using the classic pirate novel Treasure Island as its inspiration the show is the story of Hawkins, a civil servant in San Francisco, who accidentally stumbles upon the plans of a developer, L.J. Silver. Through bribery, and label brutality Silver is overriding all the clear health, safety, and human concerns regarding developing Treasure Island for his own greed.



The five person cast includes veteran SF Mime Troupe collective members: Keiko Shimosato Carreiro , Michael Gene Sullivan, Andre Amarotico, Lizzie Calogero and Brian Rivera.



Written by: Michael Gene Sullivan with Ellen Callas and Marie Cartier.

Music: Michael Bello

Lyrics: Daniel Savio

Director: Wilma Bonet

Ass’t. Director: Lisa Hori-Garcia

Music Director: Michael Bello

Musicians: Dylan Jennings, Chris Lauf and Daniel Savio



Tech Credits:

Scenic Designer & Technical Director: Bo Golden

Costume Designer: Merissa Mann

Props Master and Scenic Artist: Marie Cartier

Sound Designer/Engineer: Taylor Gonzalez

Fight Choreographer: Carla Pantoja

Prod. Stage Manager & Web Programmer: Karen Runk

Tour Manager: Marissa Ellison

Publicity: Lawrence Helman

PR Photography: DavidAllenStudio.com & Mike Melnyk

Poster Design: R. Black



TREASURE ISLAND: A New Musical has been made possible by contributions from San Francisco Arts Commission, California Arts Council, SF Grants for the Arts, Bernard Osher Foundation, Zellerbach Family Foundation, Individual Donors and YOU!



For more info. contact Lawrence Hellman.

Email: lhelman [at] sbcglobal.net

Call: (415) 661-1260 For more event information: http://www.sfmt.org

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Aug 21st, 2019 8:45 PM