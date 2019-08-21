top
Fifteenth Annual 9/11 Truth Festival - Deconstructing Myth with Truth
Date Wednesday September 11
Time 3:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorCarol Brouillet
Location Details
Grand Lake Theatre
3200 Grand Ave.
Oakland
Eighteen years after the events of Sept. 11, 2001, the Northern California 9/11 Truth Alliance will hold its 15th Annual 9/11 Truth Film Festival at the Grand Lake Theatre, 3200 Grand Ave., Oakland, on Sept. 11, 2019, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

OAKLAND, Calif., August 21, 2019. This year's documentaries include “9/11 War Games” and “The Secret Lie That Started the Afghan War,” both produced by James Corbett, and “9/11 Memorial Museum Officials Accept ‘Truther Art’ Into Permanent Collection” produced by John Massaria. The film festival will also premiere the “Conference on the 9/11 Pentagon Evidence: Summary,” produced by Ken Jenkins, which presents highlights of an historic conference that took place on May 4th, 2019 in Colorado. Ken Jenkins is a pioneering 9/11 activist, video producer and organizer of numerous film festivals, including this year’s festival.

Keynote speaker Mickey Huff is the director of Project Censored and president of the Media Freedom Foundation. He is currently a professor of social science and history at Diablo Valley College, a lecturer in communications at California State University, East Bay, and he has taught sociology of media at Sonoma State University. Huff is co-host of the weekly public affairs program The Project Censored Show, editor of the annual Project Censored Yearbook series, and he has recently co-authored “United States of Distraction: Media Manipulation in Post-Truth America (and What We Can Do about It).”

Featured speaker Mick Harrison, Esq., is a Public Interest Attorney, graduate summa cum laude of the University of the District of Columbia School of Law. Attorney Harrison has focused on cases involving whistleblower protection, government accountability, corporate fraud and false claims, and dangers to public health or the environment. He currently is working on 9/11 cases with the Lawyers’ Committee for 9/11 Inquiry and will discuss the latest developments in those cases.

The theme connecting the films and speakers is that many key elements in the official story of 9/11, which has been used as a pretext for war crimes abroad and undermining the Constitution at home, cannot be true. An independent investigation is needed to uncover the truth about what actually happened on that fateful day and who were the perpetrators.

Bonnie Faulkner, producer of the radio show, Guns and Butter, and radio personality, Peter B. Collins, producer of the Peter B. Collins Show will host the event.

The Northern California 9/11 Truth Alliance is one of the first 9/11 truth groups in the country. The group believes that 9/11 was a “false flag,” meaning a contrived event designed to be blamed on an innocent group to effect a desired outcome, e.g., endless wars in the Middle East.

The film festival will be streamed live at No Lies Radio. More details about the speakers, films and schedule can be found at The Northern California 9/11 Truth Alliance Website.

Suggested donation $20. No one turned away for lack of funds
For more event information: https://sf911truth.org

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Aug 21st, 2019 4:12 PM
§United States of Distraction
by Carol Brouillet Wednesday Aug 21st, 2019 4:12 PM
usofd.png
