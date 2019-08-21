top
Climate Emergency "Die-In" Protest at San Jose City Hall
Date Friday August 23
Time 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorExtinction Rebellion, others
Location Details
The front courtyard at the San Jose City Hall
200 E Santa Clara St, San Jose 95113
What to bring: Reusable water containers (we will have refill stations) and a drum.

What and why: It’s a die-in, modeled after the successful Extinction Rebellion die-ins in London. Participants lie on the ground to call upon the city authorities to declare a climate emergency. These have been called by several Bay Area cities including Oakland, SF, Hayward, Santa Cruz and Cupertino and is under consideration in El Cerrito. San Jose has yet to agenda it, as far as we know.

Importantly, this event will not involve any civil disobedience.

Come lie-in and jam away for the global strike called for September 20th and show our legislatures that the time has come to declare a climate emergency!

This is a peaceful, non-violent event.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/pg/Extinction-Reb...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Aug 21st, 2019 6:48 AM
