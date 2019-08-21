Mobilize this Friday at Palantir HQ in Palo Alto AT 4 PM FOR AN EMERGENCY ACTION. Palantir has renewed its ICE Investigative Case Management contract that allows ICE, the CIA, and more to track individuals’ every move -- even yours -- until 2022. After activists have fought for months to #DROPICECONTRACTS, putting bodies on the line, this is a slap in the face of the families affected that risked arrest to come forward and a direct escalation of the fascist state’s attack on immigrants.



Note: Event may last somewhat longer than 2 hours.



Photo by Jack Owicki, Pro Bono Photo. Share but please credit the photographer. Taken at mass rally at Palantir July 12, 2019. For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1310400189...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Aug 21st, 2019 3:43 AM