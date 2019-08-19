top
San Francisco
San Francisco
EDF Talk: California and the Rainforest - a Plan to Fight Climate Change
Date Wednesday August 21
Time 6:15 PM - 6:15 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/Author Environmental Defense Fund
Location Details
EDF Office on 28th Floor, 123 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94105
EDF Talk: California and the Rainforest - a Plan to Fight Climate Change

California knows: the climate crisis isn’t in the future. It’s here. And it’s time to take action.

The cutting and burning of the tropical forests contributes as much global warming pollution to the atmosphere as all the cars, trucks, and ships in the world.

But stopping this could be up to 25% of the solution to avoiding catastrophic climate change.

California has a chance to embrace this opportunity — and San Francisco-area residents will have a unique chance to speak out. That's why we're hosting an event in San Francisco on Wednesday, August 21st, so that EDF experts can give you exclusive insight. Can you make it?

When: Wednesday, August 21st at 6:15 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Where: EDF’s San Francisco Office at 123 Mission St, 28th Floor.

Who: Dr. Christina McCain, Director of EDF’s Latin America Program, will be there with her team to give all the details on the California Tropical Forest Standard, and how you can raise your voice to help get it across the finish line. We’ll also make sure you’re able to hear directly from indigenous communities about how this work affects them.

This is a crucial chance for California — and for the indigenous people who call the world's tropical forests home. Join us to learn what you can do to ensure California seizes this chance!

Wine & Appetizers will be served.
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/edf-talk-cali...

