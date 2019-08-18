From the Open-Publishing Calendar
UCSC Resource Centers Statement on Thirty Meter Telescope
The UCSC Resource Centers stand in solidarity with the Native Hawaiian community in their opposition to the building of the Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT) on Mauna Kea on the Big Island of Hawai’i. This 18-story telescope will destroy sacred lands and cause substantial impact to the ecosystems of the island overall.
Our centers are here to support Native Hawaiian students on campus and to raise awareness about the issues that Indigenous communities currently face. We are here, we are paying attention, we know what is just. We look to all leaders involved with this project to stop this desecration of sacred land for the good of all of us.
We also support the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band in their efforts to Protect Juristac, which are their sacred grounds near Gilroy, California that is being threatened by a mining project that would destroy 320 acres of the land. This petition is circulating online, and there are public action meetings taking place at the Resource Center for Non-violence over the next few weeks where people can learn more about how to support. Visit their website to read other statements of support.
University of California, Santa Cruz
African American Resource & Cultural Center
American Indian Resource Center
Asian American/Pacific Islander Resource Center
Cantú Queer Center
El Centro: Chicanx Latinx Resource Center
Women's Center
Artwork by Joey Montoya, @joeymontoya on Instagram
