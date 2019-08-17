From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: North Bay / Marin | Environment & Forest DefenseView other events for the week of 9/15/2019
|No Time to Lose: A Dharma Response to Climate Change (Spirit Rock Meditation Center)
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday September 15
|Time
|9:30 AM - 4:30 PM
|Event Type
|Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|Spirit Rock Meditation Center
|Location Details
|
Spirit Rock Meditation Center
5000 Sir Francis Drake Blvd., Woodacre, CA 94973
https://www.spiritrock.org/directions
|
No Time to Lose: A Dharma Response to Climate Change
Date & Time: Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 9:30 AM – 4:30 PM
Location: Spirit Rock Meditation Center, 5000 Sir Francis Drake Blvd., Woodacre 94973
Looking for inspiration to be the change you want to see? In this day together, we will explore through teachings, meditation, and experiential exercises, how to apply the gifts and tools available through Dharma practice to the climate crisis–learning to face and transform fear, grief, anger, overwhelm and blocks that keep us from contributing in a meaningful and inspiring way. With this embodied awareness, we can move into conscious action with a deeper connection to ourselves, our community, and our world.
This day will be offered in the spirit of dana as a benefit for One Earth Sangha, a platform for teachings on a wise Dharma response to climate change, and for Spirit Rock. All presenters are offering teachings as their dana to support this day. We want to make the day available to all and we hope it will inspire everyone to be as generous as possible.
Cost: dana (donation) https://www.spiritrock.org/calendar/JB2L19.-registration
Also: Participate via live stream
https://calendar.spiritrock.org/events/no-time-to-lose-livestream/
GENERAL INFORMATION
Online registration for our programs is available until 12 noon of the last business day prior to the day of the event (e.g. online registration for a Monday program ends at 12 noon on the prior Friday). There is an additional $5 fee for registering at the door. If you can’t attend an event you registered for, please see our Cancellation Policy. https://www.spiritrock.org/programs/non-res-cancellation
Visit our Online Bulletin Board for Ride Sharing to find or offer a ride. https://www.spiritrock.org/ridesharing
Volunteer/Work Exchange opportunities, as well as full or partial Scholarships, may be available for this program. For more information, please contact the Volunteer Coordinator at volunteering [at] spiritrock.org.
Even if you have been to Spirit Rock before, please review our Non-Residential Programs FAQ for useful information about what to wear, what to bring, how to get here, and more.
https://www.spiritrock.org/non-residential-programs-FAQs
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3606481013...
Added to the calendar on Saturday Aug 17th, 2019 11:45 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network