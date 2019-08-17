



Date & Time: Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 9:30 AM – 4:30 PM



Location: Spirit Rock Meditation Center, 5000 Sir Francis Drake Blvd., Woodacre 94973



Looking for inspiration to be the change you want to see? In this day together, we will explore through teachings, meditation, and experiential exercises, how to apply the gifts and tools available through Dharma practice to the climate crisis–learning to face and transform fear, grief, anger, overwhelm and blocks that keep us from contributing in a meaningful and inspiring way. With this embodied awareness, we can move into conscious action with a deeper connection to ourselves, our community, and our world.



This day will be offered in the spirit of dana as a benefit for One Earth Sangha, a platform for teachings on a wise Dharma response to climate change, and for Spirit Rock. All presenters are offering teachings as their dana to support this day. We want to make the day available to all and we hope it will inspire everyone to be as generous as possible.



Cost: dana (donation)



Also: Participate via live stream

https://calendar.spiritrock.org/events/no-time-to-lose-livestream/



GENERAL INFORMATION



Online registration for our programs is available until 12 noon of the last business day prior to the day of the event (e.g. online registration for a Monday program ends at 12 noon on the prior Friday). There is an additional $5 fee for registering at the door. If you can’t attend an event you registered for, please see our Cancellation Policy.



Visit our Online Bulletin Board for Ride Sharing to find or offer a ride.



Volunteer/Work Exchange opportunities, as well as full or partial Scholarships, may be available for this program. For more information, please contact the Volunteer Coordinator at



Even if you have been to Spirit Rock before, please review our Non-Residential Programs FAQ for useful information about what to wear, what to bring, how to get here, and more.

https://www.spiritrock.org/non-residential-programs-FAQs No Time to Lose: A Dharma Response to Climate ChangeDate & Time: Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 9:30 AM – 4:30 PMLocation: Spirit Rock Meditation Center, 5000 Sir Francis Drake Blvd., Woodacre 94973Looking for inspiration to be the change you want to see? In this day together, we will explore through teachings, meditation, and experiential exercises, how to apply the gifts and tools available through Dharma practice to the climate crisis–learning to face and transform fear, grief, anger, overwhelm and blocks that keep us from contributing in a meaningful and inspiring way. With this embodied awareness, we can move into conscious action with a deeper connection to ourselves, our community, and our world.This day will be offered in the spirit of dana as a benefit for One Earth Sangha, a platform for teachings on a wise Dharma response to climate change, and for Spirit Rock. All presenters are offering teachings as their dana to support this day. We want to make the day available to all and we hope it will inspire everyone to be as generous as possible.Cost: dana (donation) https://www.spiritrock.org/calendar/JB2L19.-registration Also: Participate via live streamGENERAL INFORMATIONOnline registration for our programs is available until 12 noon of the last business day prior to the day of the event (e.g. online registration for a Monday program ends at 12 noon on the prior Friday). There is an additional $5 fee for registering at the door. If you can’t attend an event you registered for, please see our Cancellation Policy. https://www.spiritrock.org/programs/non-res-cancellation Visit our Online Bulletin Board for Ride Sharing to find or offer a ride. https://www.spiritrock.org/ridesharing Volunteer/Work Exchange opportunities, as well as full or partial Scholarships, may be available for this program. For more information, please contact the Volunteer Coordinator at volunteering [at] spiritrock.org Even if you have been to Spirit Rock before, please review our Non-Residential Programs FAQ for useful information about what to wear, what to bring, how to get here, and more. For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3606481013...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Aug 17th, 2019 11:45 AM