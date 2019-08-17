From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Related Categories: East Bay | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
|Imperialism: the Highest Stage of Capitalism - A Class
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Tuesday August 20
|Time
|6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|Peoples Alliance
|peoplesalliancebay [at] gmail.com
|Phone
|510-600-5800
|Location Details
|
Solidarity Center
1305 Franklin St #411
Oakland, CA 94501
|
Join us for a four part informal review of a few chapters of Lenin's Imperialism, the Highest Stage of Capitalism (chapters 3 "Finance Capital and the Financial Oligarchy", 4 "Export of Capital" and 8 "Parasitism and Decay of Capitalism"): https://www.marxists.org/archive/lenin/works/1916/imp-hsc/
AND Vince Copeland's Expanding Empire: The global war drive of big business and the forces that will stop it
https://www.workers.org/cm/empire.html
We'll do some summaries of above and then throw it open to group discussion. The space is wheelchair accessible. Please message or email us if you have other specific needs.
Light food/snacks will be provided Donations welcome but not required.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/7807528156...
Added to the calendar on Saturday Aug 17th, 2019 11:15 AM
President Maduro of Venezuela: No Sanctions, No Embargo, Hands Off Venezuela!
