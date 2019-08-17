



AND Vince Copeland's Expanding Empire: The global war drive of big business and the forces that will stop it

https://www.workers.org/cm/empire.html



We'll do some summaries of above and then throw it open to group discussion. The space is wheelchair accessible. Please message or email us if you have other specific needs.



Light food/snacks will be provided Donations welcome but not required. Join us for a four part informal review of a few chapters of Lenin's Imperialism, the Highest Stage of Capitalism (chapters 3 "Finance Capital and the Financial Oligarchy", 4 "Export of Capital" and 8 "Parasitism and Decay of Capitalism"): https://www.marxists.org/archive/lenin/works/1916/imp-hsc/ AND Vince Copeland's Expanding Empire: The global war drive of big business and the forces that will stop itWe'll do some summaries of above and then throw it open to group discussion. The space is wheelchair accessible. Please message or email us if you have other specific needs.Light food/snacks will be provided Donations welcome but not required. For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/7807528156...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Aug 17th, 2019 11:15 AM