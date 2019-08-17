top
Related Categories: East Bay | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
View other events for the week of 8/20/2019
Imperialism: the Highest Stage of Capitalism - A Class
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday August 20
Time 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorPeoples Alliance
Emailpeoplesalliancebay [at] gmail.com
Phone510-600-5800
Location Details
Solidarity Center
1305 Franklin St #411
Oakland, CA 94501
Join us for a four part informal review of a few chapters of Lenin's Imperialism, the Highest Stage of Capitalism (chapters 3 "Finance Capital and the Financial Oligarchy", 4 "Export of Capital" and 8 "Parasitism and Decay of Capitalism"): https://www.marxists.org/archive/lenin/works/1916/imp-hsc/

AND Vince Copeland's Expanding Empire: The global war drive of big business and the forces that will stop it
https://www.workers.org/cm/empire.html

We'll do some summaries of above and then throw it open to group discussion. The space is wheelchair accessible. Please message or email us if you have other specific needs.

Light food/snacks will be provided Donations welcome but not required.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/7807528156...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Aug 17th, 2019 11:15 AM
§
by Peoples Alliance Saturday Aug 17th, 2019 11:15 AM
President Maduro of Venezuela: No Sanctions, No Embargo, Hands Off Venezuela!
https://www.facebook.com/events/7807528156...
Add Your Comments
