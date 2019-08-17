top
East Bay
East Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: East Bay | Police State & Prisons
View other events for the week of 8/21/2019
APTP Monthly Membership Meeting: Scott Morris on Santa Rita Jail
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday August 21
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorAnti Police-Terror Project
Emailaptpinfo [at] gmail.com
Location Details
East Side Arts Alliance
2277 International Blvd.
Oakland, CA 94606
This month we are featuring a Q&A session with Scott Morris on continuing deaths, abuse and more at Sheriff Ahern's notorious Santa Rita jail. Scott is an "Independent journalist in Oakland and San Francisco covering police use of force, civil rights, protest and neighborhood news." He was recently interviewed on UpFront about the latest in-custody death there, and what really happened to #DujuanArmstrong. (Links to a few recent articles on discussion tab.)

Additionally, there will be an active shooter response training presented by Community READY Corps.

Join our event here: https://www.facebook.com/events/445891739346129/

APTP meets the third Wednesday of every month. Join us to find out how you can get involved.
This space is wheelchair accessible. Please contact us for any additional accessibility questions or concerns.
santa_rita_cell_block.jpg
For more event information: http://antipoliceterrorproject.org

Added to the calendar on Saturday Aug 17th, 2019 10:56 AM
§
by Anti Police-Terror Project Saturday Aug 17th, 2019 10:56 AM
sm_aptp_hoodie_to_crowd_mlk_2019_amir_saadiq.jpg
original image (1200x800)
http://antipoliceterrorproject.org
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 77.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code