This space is wheelchair accessible. Please contact us for any additional accessibility questions or concerns. This month we are featuring a Q&A session with Scott Morris on continuing deaths, abuse and more at Sheriff Ahern's notorious Santa Rita jail. Scott is an "Independent journalist in Oakland and San Francisco covering police use of force, civil rights, protest and neighborhood news." He was recently interviewed on UpFront about the latest in-custody death there, and what really happened to #DujuanArmstrong. (Links to a few recent articles on discussion tab.)Additionally, there will be an active shooter response training presented by Community READY Corps. APTP meets the third Wednesday of every month. Join us to find out how you can get involved.This space is wheelchair accessible. Please contact us for any additional accessibility questions or concerns.

