From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Police State & PrisonsView other events for the week of 8/21/2019
|APTP Monthly Membership Meeting: Scott Morris on Santa Rita Jail
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Wednesday August 21
|Time
|7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|Anti Police-Terror Project
|aptpinfo [at] gmail.com
|Location Details
|
East Side Arts Alliance
2277 International Blvd.
Oakland, CA 94606
|
This month we are featuring a Q&A session with Scott Morris on continuing deaths, abuse and more at Sheriff Ahern's notorious Santa Rita jail. Scott is an "Independent journalist in Oakland and San Francisco covering police use of force, civil rights, protest and neighborhood news." He was recently interviewed on UpFront about the latest in-custody death there, and what really happened to #DujuanArmstrong. (Links to a few recent articles on discussion tab.)
Additionally, there will be an active shooter response training presented by Community READY Corps.
Join our event here: https://www.facebook.com/events/445891739346129/
APTP meets the third Wednesday of every month. Join us to find out how you can get involved.
This space is wheelchair accessible. Please contact us for any additional accessibility questions or concerns.
For more event information: http://antipoliceterrorproject.org
Added to the calendar on Saturday Aug 17th, 2019 10:56 AM
§
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network