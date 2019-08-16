From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Government & ElectionsView other events for the week of 8/16/2019
|Vigil for Democracy Art Projections on SF Federal Building
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday August 16
|Time
|8:00 PM - 9:30 PM
|Event Type
|Concert/Show
|Organizer/Author
|Sam Spiegel
|vigilfordemocracy1 [at] gmail.com
|Location Details
|
SF Federal Building (Side)
1140 Mission St
San Francisco, CA 94103
|
We will be projecting protest art on the Mission Street side of the San Francisco Federal Building.
There will be samosas (while they last) and music. The projections start at 8:45pm, and we wrap up at 9:30pm.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2644839715...
Added to the calendar on Friday Aug 16th, 2019 4:09 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network