Protest against police brutality to support the people of Hong Kong
Date
Saturday August 17
Time
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Type
Protest
Organizer/Author
N. Calif Hong Kong Club - 北加州香港會
Location Details
Embarcadero Plaza, Market St &, Steuart St, San Francisco
|
Please come to support the people of Hong Kong.
- Time: Saturday, Aug 17, 2:00 - 3:30 pm
- Place: Embarcadero Plaza, Market St &, Steuart St, San Francisco
Full information (full event info, sponsors, parking, etc.):
https://www.facebook.com/events/2267058620224525/
The Northern California Hong Kong Club - 北加州香港會 - along with other student and community groups have organized this protest to condemn police's brutality, to reaffirm our five demands to the Hong Kong government, and to urge the passage of the Hong Kong Human Right and Democracy Act.
Two speakers:
Prof. Larry Diamond of Stanford University will share his thoughts on the pro-democracy protests.
Hayman Wong (UC Berkeley student) will share her ground zero experience in Hong Kong.
The people of Hong Kong are fighting for basic human rights, including freedom of the press, and the right to not imprisoned for criticizing the government.
Please come and show your support.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2267058620...
Added to the calendar on Friday Aug 16th, 2019 7:40 AM
