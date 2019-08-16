



- Time: Saturday, Aug 17, 2:00 - 3:30 pm

- Place: Embarcadero Plaza, Market St &, Steuart St, San Francisco



Full information (full event info, sponsors, parking, etc.):

https://www.facebook.com/events/2267058620224525/



The Northern California Hong Kong Club - 北加州香港會 - along with other student and community groups have organized this protest to condemn police's brutality, to reaffirm our five demands to the Hong Kong government, and to urge the passage of the Hong Kong Human Right and Democracy Act.



Two speakers:



Prof. Larry Diamond of Stanford University will share his thoughts on the pro-democracy protests.

Hayman Wong (UC Berkeley student) will share her ground zero experience in Hong Kong.



The people of Hong Kong are fighting for basic human rights, including freedom of the press, and the right to not imprisoned for criticizing the government.



