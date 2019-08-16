top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: San Francisco | Police State & Prisons
View other events for the week of 8/17/2019
Protest against police brutality to support the people of Hong Kong
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday August 17
Time 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorN. Calif Hong Kong Club - 北加州香港會
Location Details
Embarcadero Plaza, Market St &, Steuart St, San Francisco
Please come to support the people of Hong Kong.

- Time: Saturday, Aug 17, 2:00 - 3:30 pm
- Place: Embarcadero Plaza, Market St &, Steuart St, San Francisco

Full information (full event info, sponsors, parking, etc.):
https://www.facebook.com/events/2267058620224525/

The Northern California Hong Kong Club - 北加州香港會 - along with other student and community groups have organized this protest to condemn police's brutality, to reaffirm our five demands to the Hong Kong government, and to urge the passage of the Hong Kong Human Right and Democracy Act.

Two speakers:

Prof. Larry Diamond of Stanford University will share his thoughts on the pro-democracy protests.
Hayman Wong (UC Berkeley student) will share her ground zero experience in Hong Kong.

The people of Hong Kong are fighting for basic human rights, including freedom of the press, and the right to not imprisoned for criticizing the government.

Please come and show your support.
sm_69317822_1062674040604037_5127143984426123264_n.jpg
original image (960x535)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2267058620...

Added to the calendar on Friday Aug 16th, 2019 7:40 AM
Add Your Comments
LATEST COMMENTS ABOUT THIS ARTICLE
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE AUTHOR DATE
Nat'l Endowment for Democracy is Not DemocraticBy the Company They KeepFriday Aug 16th, 2019 10:04 PM
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 97.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code