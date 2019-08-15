600 Mink Liberated from Jerry Marr Mink Farm in Washington (Delayed Report) by Animal Liberation Press Office

Thursday Aug 15th, 2019 6:43 PM

Washington State: In early November last year, animal liberation activists crossed a waist high stream to reach the woods surrounding Jerry Marr mink farm in northern Washington. While waiting to ensure the farm was free from security patrols, the activists were met with the scattered cries and constant scratching of imprisoned minks. Within fifteen minutes six hundred cages were opened. Fencing was damaged allowing escapees easier access to the nearby creek. These solitary predators can travel ten miles in a day and will quickly disperse over a large area once released. Hopefully a handful of animals found the Nooksack River, and made their way to the expansive Mt Baker Snoqualmie National Forest which holds a infinite amount of streams and rivers for these semi aquatic animals. This action took place just before the winter pelting season, to ensure the minks were full grown, while inflicting maximum economic damage.