Related Categories: San Francisco | Racial Justice
Black August Forum: Down with the Racist Prison System!
Date Friday August 23
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorParty for Socialism and Liberation
Emailsf [at] pslweb.org
Phone415-821-6171
Location Details
2969 Mission St. near 26th St.
Honoring Black August & Revolutionary George Jackson

Black August commemorates the prison struggles of the early 1970s and other defining moments in the Black liberation struggle. August 21 marks the 48th anniversary of the 1971 San Quentin prison rebellion that ended with the assassination of revolutionary prisoner leader George Jackson. The trial of the San Quentin 6 that followed was the longest in California history up to then. Just 19 days after the San Quentin rebellion, prisoners took over Attica prison and held it for four days until a massacre was ordered by NY governor Nelson Rockefeller. Strikes and other action followed at prisons across the country and around the world. Today, we see the growing criminalization of women, especially women of color.

Join us for talks and discussion with special guest speaker Bato on “Reminisces of George Jackson and Black August Struggles.”

$3-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.
Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/2517642091628480/

sm_blackauggraphic-082319.jpg
original image (1926x1080)
For more event information: http://www.pslweb.org

Added to the calendar on Thursday Aug 15th, 2019 3:05 PM
