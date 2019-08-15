From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Black August Forum: Down with the Racist Prison System!
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday August 23
|Time
|7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|Party for Socialism and Liberation
|sf [at] pslweb.org
|Phone
|415-821-6171
|Location Details
|2969 Mission St. near 26th St.
|
Honoring Black August & Revolutionary George Jackson
Black August commemorates the prison struggles of the early 1970s and other defining moments in the Black liberation struggle. August 21 marks the 48th anniversary of the 1971 San Quentin prison rebellion that ended with the assassination of revolutionary prisoner leader George Jackson. The trial of the San Quentin 6 that followed was the longest in California history up to then. Just 19 days after the San Quentin rebellion, prisoners took over Attica prison and held it for four days until a massacre was ordered by NY governor Nelson Rockefeller. Strikes and other action followed at prisons across the country and around the world. Today, we see the growing criminalization of women, especially women of color.
Join us for talks and discussion with special guest speaker Bato on “Reminisces of George Jackson and Black August Struggles.”
$3-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.
Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.
