Related Categories: San Francisco | Immigrant Rights
#CloseTheCamps: Protest by Healthcare & Harm Reduction Workers for Migrant Rights
Date Sunday August 18
Time 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorDo No Harm Coalition, Public Health Awakening
Office of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE),
630 Sansome St, San Francisco 94111
#CloseTheCamps: Protest by Public Health, Medical,
& Harm Reduction Workers for Migrant Rights

WE unite together as doctors, nurses, public health workers/researchers and advocates and as harm reductionists to confront the lethal obscenity of Trump’s concentration camps and policies of medical neglect and abuse toward those seeking refuge in our country.

It is imperative for health care providers to take an official and public stand against the inhuman treatment (in some cases, overseen by licensed medical professionals) at these ever-expanding detention facilities, at the conscious policy of neglect that is tantamount to torture and that has resulted in the wholly-avoidable deaths of at least 7 asylum-seeking children in the last few months. This needs to be called out and delegitimized, much as when professional psychiatrists/psychologists enabled and legitimized the brutal torture techniques at Guantanamo and CIA secret rendition-sites and were eventually confronted. That time is now.

PLEASE unite with us, concerned healthcare providers and public health workers from the UCSF, DPH and harm-reduction services communities in witness and opposition. WE will have a speakout and music, art-making, and will be a family-friendly event

AND/OR please come to the following Sunday 8/25, 12-1pm, with health-providers of the Do No Harm Coalition, Public Health Awakening and other groups. These events are only one-day of a full month of daily actions, by various sectors of our City and community, every day in August from Noon to 1pm at ICE (630 Sansome Street, btwn . Washington & Jackson) in downtown San Francisco.

These actions are part of the Month of Momentum: 30 Days of Action to Close the Camps (ICE SF)
Link of event: https://www.facebook.com/events/663063917438708/

#ClosetheCamps
#AugustAction
#FamiliesBelongTogether
Added to the calendar on Thursday Aug 15th, 2019 12:04 PM
