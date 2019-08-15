From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Immigrant RightsView other events for the week of 8/25/2019
|#CloseTheCamps: Protest by Public Health & Healthcare Workers for Migrant Rights
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday August 25
|Time
|12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Public Health Justice Collective & Others
|Location Details
|Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), 630 Sansome St, San Francisco 94111
|
Protest at ICE Offices: Public Health & Healthcare Workers for Migrant Rights
WHEN: Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM PDT
WHERE: Immigration and Customs Enforcement, 630 Sansome St, San Francisco 94111
Calling all Public Health & Healthcare Workers to be in solidarity with Migrant communities to demand an End to ICE Raids & Closing of the Camps.
This action is part of the Month of Momentum: 30 Days of Action to Close the Camps (ICE SF)
Organized by
--Public Health Justice Collective (formerly Occupy Public Health)
--Public Health Awakened
--Do No Harm Coalition
--Medicine for Migration at UCSF
--#WhiteCoats4BlackLives
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3211418352...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Aug 15th, 2019 10:16 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network