Protest at ICE Offices: Public Health & Healthcare Workers for Migrant Rights



WHEN: Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM PDT



WHERE: Immigration and Customs Enforcement, 630 Sansome St, San Francisco 94111



Calling all Public Health & Healthcare Workers to be in solidarity with Migrant communities to demand an End to ICE Raids & Closing of the Camps.



This action is part of the Month of Momentum: 30 Days of Action to Close the Camps (ICE SF)



Organized by

--Public Health Justice Collective (formerly Occupy Public Health)

--Public Health Awakened

--Do No Harm Coalition

--Medicine for Migration at UCSF

--#WhiteCoats4BlackLives

Added to the calendar on Thursday Aug 15th, 2019 10:16 AM