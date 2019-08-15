top
protest cheer
#CloseTheCamps: Protest by Public Health & Healthcare Workers for Migrant Rights
Date Sunday August 25
Time 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorPublic Health Justice Collective & Others
Location Details
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), 630 Sansome St, San Francisco 94111
Protest at ICE Offices: Public Health & Healthcare Workers for Migrant Rights

WHEN: Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM PDT

WHERE: Immigration and Customs Enforcement, 630 Sansome St, San Francisco 94111

Calling all Public Health & Healthcare Workers to be in solidarity with Migrant communities to demand an End to ICE Raids & Closing of the Camps.

This action is part of the Month of Momentum: 30 Days of Action to Close the Camps (ICE SF)

Organized by
--Public Health Justice Collective (formerly Occupy Public Health)
--Public Health Awakened
--Do No Harm Coalition
--Medicine for Migration at UCSF
--#WhiteCoats4BlackLives
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3211418352...

