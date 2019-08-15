From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Racial JusticeView other events for the week of 8/18/2019
|Wilmington on Fire: screening, food + discussion on Reparations
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday August 18
|Time
|4:30 PM - 7:00 PM
|Event Type
|Screening
|Organizer/Author
|Liberated Lens
|Location Details
|
Omni Commons ballroom
4799 Shattuck Ave
Oakland, CA
|
The Wilmington Massacre of 1898 was a bloody attack on the African-American community by a heavily armed white mob with the support of the North Carolina Democratic Party on November 10, 1898 in the port city of Wilmington, North Carolina. It is considered one of the only successful examples of a violent overthrow of an existing government and left countless numbers of African-Americans dead and exiled from the city. This event was the spring board for the White Supremacy movement and Jim Crow segregation throughout the state of North Carolina and the American South. This incident has been barely mentioned and has been omitted from most history books. It was not until 2006, after the North Carolina General Assembly published a report on it, that the tragedy became known to the general public.
Film by Christopher Everett
4:30pm dinner (free)
5pm: film screening
discussion after the film
Added to the calendar on Thursday Aug 15th, 2019 9:12 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network