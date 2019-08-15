top
Wilmington on Fire: screening, food + discussion on Reparations
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday August 18
Time 4:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorLiberated Lens
Location Details
Omni Commons ballroom
4799 Shattuck Ave
Oakland, CA
The Wilmington Massacre of 1898 was a bloody attack on the African-American community by a heavily armed white mob with the support of the North Carolina Democratic Party on November 10, 1898 in the port city of Wilmington, North Carolina. It is considered one of the only successful examples of a violent overthrow of an existing government and left countless numbers of African-Americans dead and exiled from the city. This event was the spring board for the White Supremacy movement and Jim Crow segregation throughout the state of North Carolina and the American South. This incident has been barely mentioned and has been omitted from most history books. It was not until 2006, after the North Carolina General Assembly published a report on it, that the tragedy became known to the general public.
Film by Christopher Everett

4:30pm dinner (free)
5pm: film screening
discussion after the film
