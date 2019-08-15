top
Basic Video Production training
Date Saturday August 24
Time 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorLiberated Lens/BAYCAT
Location Details
Oakland Omni Commons
(ballroom)
4799 Shattuck Ave
Basic video production workshop by Liberated Lens & BAYCAT. We will practice indoor interviews with a two camera set-up.

Today’s high-definition DSLR cameras afford filmmakers at all levels the ability to learn to shoot video in an easy, flexible way. To help you learn this video technology and to provide you with the skills you need to make good videos, we are offering this 4 hour workshop on basic film making skills.

POC, youth and women are encouraged to attend .

The workshop will cover:

DSLR camera operation, lens choice

Interviewing skills

Lighting

Sound

Working as a team throughout the production process

BAYCAT is a nonprofit social enterprise based in San Francisco that provides education, create jobs and access to low-income youth, youth of color and young women who want to become storytellers and filmmakers.

Liberated Lens Film Collective is a community media project based in Oakland, California. that shares resources, skills and knowledge to tell stories of social injustices.
sm_baycat_training.jpg
original image (3300x2550)
For more event information: http://liberatedlens.org

Added to the calendar on Thursday Aug 15th, 2019 9:05 AM
