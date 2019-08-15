Basic video production workshop by Liberated Lens & BAYCAT. We will practice indoor interviews with a two camera set-up.



Today’s high-definition DSLR cameras afford filmmakers at all levels the ability to learn to shoot video in an easy, flexible way. To help you learn this video technology and to provide you with the skills you need to make good videos, we are offering this 4 hour workshop on basic film making skills.



POC, youth and women are encouraged to attend .



The workshop will cover:



DSLR camera operation, lens choice



Interviewing skills



Lighting



Sound



Working as a team throughout the production process



BAYCAT is a nonprofit social enterprise based in San Francisco that provides education, create jobs and access to low-income youth, youth of color and young women who want to become storytellers and filmmakers.



Liberated Lens Film Collective is a community media project based in Oakland, California. that shares resources, skills and knowledge to tell stories of social injustices.

For more event information: http://liberatedlens.org

Added to the calendar on Thursday Aug 15th, 2019 9:05 AM