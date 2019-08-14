From the Open-Publishing Calendar
San Francisco | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Racial Justice
|Socialist Analysis "The Fight Against White Supremacy & Racist Violence"
|Date
|Friday August 16
|Time
|7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|Party for Socialism and Liberation
|sf [at] pslweb.org
|Phone
|415-821-6171
|Location Details
|2969 Mission St., near 26th St.
|
What is the real function of racism and xenophobia? Trump claims he has “Made America Great Again”. However, for millions of Trump voters, especially working-class whites, life is no better now than in 2016. So Trump is using racism in all its ugly forms — travel bans, demonization of immigrants, tirades against Congresswomen of color, and excuses for recent mass shootings in Gilroy, El Paso and Dayton — to mobilize support for his pro-corporate, anti-working class agenda and 2020 re-election.
Racism and white supremacist ideology are the most powerful weapon the ruling class uses to divide workers. The U.S. working class needs a mass movement to fight back. Join us for discussion and analysis of recent events and get involved in the struggle against poverty, racism and all forms of bigotry!
$5-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.
Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.
Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/2442749952453206/
For more event information: http://www.pslweb.org
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Aug 14th, 2019 12:02 PM
