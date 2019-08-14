top
San Francisco
Socialist Analysis "The Fight Against White Supremacy & Racist Violence"
Date Friday August 16
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorParty for Socialism and Liberation
Emailsf [at] pslweb.org
Phone415-821-6171
Location Details
2969 Mission St., near 26th St.
What is the real function of racism and xenophobia? Trump claims he has “Made America Great Again”. However, for millions of Trump voters, especially working-class whites, life is no better now than in 2016. So Trump is using racism in all its ugly forms — travel bans, demonization of immigrants, tirades against Congresswomen of color, and excuses for recent mass shootings in Gilroy, El Paso and Dayton — to mobilize support for his pro-corporate, anti-working class agenda and 2020 re-election.

Racism and white supremacist ideology are the most powerful weapon the ruling class uses to divide workers. The U.S. working class needs a mass movement to fight back. Join us for discussion and analysis of recent events and get involved in the struggle against poverty, racism and all forms of bigotry!

$5-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.
Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.

Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/2442749952453206/
For more event information: http://www.pslweb.org

