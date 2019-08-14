



Racism and white supremacist ideology are the most powerful weapon the ruling class uses to divide workers. The U.S. working class needs a mass movement to fight back. Join us for discussion and analysis of recent events and get involved in the struggle against poverty, racism and all forms of bigotry!



$5-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.

Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.



Facebook event:

