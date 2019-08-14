



WHEN: Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM



WHERE: California State Capitol-South Steps in Sacramento

(between L Street, N Street to the south, 10th Street, & 15th Street)



Our Brady Sacramento Chapter and local coalition members are joining a Weekend of Action across the nation. (



We are raising our voices to demand that Congress act immediately on universal background checks, extreme risk (“red flag”) laws and assault weapons and large capacity magazine bans.



Added to the calendar on Wednesday Aug 14th, 2019 9:00 AM