top
Central Valley
Central Valley
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: Central Valley | Government & Elections | Health, Housing & Public Services
View other events for the week of 8/17/2019
Rally & March Against Gun Violence at CA State Capitol (Sacramento)
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday August 17
Time 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorBrady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence
Location Details
Sacramento: California State Capitol-South Steps
(between L Street, N Street to the south, 10th Street, & 15th Street)
Rally & March for Action Against Gun Violence!

WHEN: Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM

WHERE: California State Capitol-South Steps in Sacramento
(between L Street, N Street to the south, 10th Street, & 15th Street)

Our Brady Sacramento Chapter and local coalition members are joining a Weekend of Action across the nation. (https://www.bradyunited.org/events)

We are raising our voices to demand that Congress act immediately on universal background checks, extreme risk (“red flag”) laws and assault weapons and large capacity magazine bans.

WE HAVE NEVER BEEN SO CLOSE TO THE REALITY OF PASSING A SET OF SUCH MEANINGFUL FEDERAL LAWS!
sm_brady2.jpg
original image (960x960)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/california...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Aug 14th, 2019 9:00 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 97.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code