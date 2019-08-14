From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Central Valley | Government & Elections | Health, Housing & Public ServicesView other events for the week of 8/17/2019
|Rally & March Against Gun Violence at CA State Capitol (Sacramento)
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday August 17
|Time
|11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence
|Location Details
|
Sacramento: California State Capitol-South Steps
(between L Street, N Street to the south, 10th Street, & 15th Street)
|
Rally & March for Action Against Gun Violence!
WHEN: Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
WHERE: California State Capitol-South Steps in Sacramento
(between L Street, N Street to the south, 10th Street, & 15th Street)
Our Brady Sacramento Chapter and local coalition members are joining a Weekend of Action across the nation. (https://www.bradyunited.org/events)
We are raising our voices to demand that Congress act immediately on universal background checks, extreme risk (“red flag”) laws and assault weapons and large capacity magazine bans.
WE HAVE NEVER BEEN SO CLOSE TO THE REALITY OF PASSING A SET OF SUCH MEANINGFUL FEDERAL LAWS!
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/california...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Aug 14th, 2019 9:00 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network