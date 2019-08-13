Emergency Mobilization: Palantir, Drop the ICE Contracts! Protest Rally



WHEN: Friday, August 16, 2019 at 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM PDT



WHERE: 542 High St in Downtown Palo Alto between University and Hamilton



When we said we’ll be back, we meant it! Join us for an immediate response rally, speakout, and action at Palantir Technologies this Friday at 12 PM.



Palantir provided the technology ICE used to steal 680 people during the largest single-state immigration enforcement action in US history last week. Hit the streets for an immediate emergency response rally in Palo Alto THIS FRIDAY 8/16 #DisarmICE.



We know that Palantir Technologies, listed as a “mission critical” software in uncovered ICE documents, is the tech backbone fueling the deportation, detention, and war machine -- and we REFUSE to be complicit. Palantir Tech makes workplace raids like the one that victimized 680 people and their families in Mississippi last week possible.



As the growing threat of fascist white supremacy emerges in deadly outbreaks all across the country, we must target and hold institutions that embolden and produce this violent escalation responsible. Palantir Technologies cannot continue business as usual in Palo Alto as asylum seekers die in ICE detention and children continue to sit in cages.



Palantir workers: You don’t have to be complicit. Stop enabling terror and #DropICEContracts NOW!



One month ago, 600-800 community activists, immigrants, workers, youth, students, tech workers, and more united to Shut Down Palantir in the largest action at Palantir Technologies in history. Join our 7 Weeks to #DisarmICE campaign as we turn up the pressure on Palantir Tech to Drop the ICE Contracts before their September 25 deadline. This will be the first of several coordinated actions. It's all hands on deck -- Silicon Valley, Complicit No More!



We will meet at 542 High Street at 12 p.m. on Friday. Please arrive on time as our rally will have a program. We are in need of volunteers, speakers, and coalition partners. Interested in helping out or joining our coalition? If you or your group agrees with the call to #CloseTheConcentrationCamps, let us know. DM for questions or to join the coalition.



The Coalition to Close the Concentration Camps Bay Area is a network of migrant rights and activist organizations united to #CloseTheCamps and #AbolishICE.



Coalition partners:

-Mijente

-Silicon Valley De-Bug

-SIREN Coalition

-Tech Workers Coalition

-Tech Workers Coalition Bay Area

-Serve the People San Jose

-Jewish Voice for Peace Bay Area

-South Bay Jewish Voice for Peace

-PSL San Francisco

-Bay Area Tech Workers Coalition

-Anakbayan Silicon Valley

-Silicon Valley Democratic Socialists of America

-Democratic Socialists of America San Francisco

-Raging Grannies Action

-Palestinian Youth Movement Bay Area

-Democratic Socialists of America Santa Cruz

-Oakland Privacy

-Peninsula Peace and Justice Center

-Movement for a People’s Party (National)

-Green Party of Santa Clara County

-Human Agenda

-And more

