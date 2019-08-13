top
Fukushima Never Again! No Olympics & Nukes Speak-Out At JPN SF Consulate
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Aug 13th, 2019 12:15 PM
A speak out on 8/11/19 was held in San Francisco at the Japanese consulate to protest the continued restarting of nuclear plants and the Japan Abe government's demands that families return to the dangerous. area. Speakers also discussed the plan by Abe to put Olympics in Fukushima to whitewash the dangers.
sm_children-dosimeters.jpg
original image (960x720)
On August 11, 2019 a speak-out was held in front of the Japanese Consulate in San Francisco to protest the continued restart of nuclear power plants in Japan under the Abe government.

Also speakers talked about the effort to whitewash the continuing dangerous crisis at Fukushima because of the nuclear meltdowns which have not been cleaned up.

Japan PM Abe is now putting the baseball games in Fukushima to propagandize that Fukushima has been "decontaminated".

The rally is held monthly by the No Nukes Action committee.
For more media:

Fukushima Never Again
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU-Z4VLDGxU&t=2874s

Stop Restarting Japan's NUKE Plants-Speakout At Japan SF Consulate
https://youtu.be/CWaolkMzGuA

Radioactive cesium above legal limit detected in fish caught off Fukushima
Contaminated Fish
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2019/02/02/national/science-health/limit-cesium-detected-fish-caught-off-fukushima/#.XFXn5i2ZPxU
Nuclear Clean-up
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2019/01/19/national/media-national/hitachi-chiefs-remarks-nuclear-industry-spark-debate/#.XETJ5C2ZPxU

Alarms
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2019/01/30/national/alarm-sounded-nuclear-facility-ibaraki/#.XFJMHy2ZPxU

For more info:
No Nukes Action
http://nonukesaction.wordpress.com/
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2YdaW6ELTFA
§
sm_japan_fukushima_clean-up_workers_filling_bags.jpg
original image (1023x575)
Thousands of bags of radioactive material are in Fukushima
§"Cleaning Up"? A Grade School In Fukushima
fukushima_decontaminating_a_grade_school.jpg
The Abe government is supposedly "decontaminating" schools for reuse by students forced to return to Fukushima.
§Government Run TEPCO
sm_tepco_2020_olympics.jpg
original image (960x679)
The Japanese government controlled TEPCO is putting the Olympic athletes, visitors and community in danger. PM Abe is telling the people of the world that Fukushima is "safe".
