Fukushima Never Again! No Olympics & Nukes Speak-Out At JPN SF Consulate
A speak out on 8/11/19 was held in San Francisco at the Japanese consulate to protest the continued restarting of nuclear plants and the Japan Abe government's demands that families return to the dangerous. area. Speakers also discussed the plan by Abe to put Olympics in Fukushima to whitewash the dangers.
On August 11, 2019 a speak-out was held in front of the Japanese Consulate in San Francisco to protest the continued restart of nuclear power plants in Japan under the Abe government.
Also speakers talked about the effort to whitewash the continuing dangerous crisis at Fukushima because of the nuclear meltdowns which have not been cleaned up.
Japan PM Abe is now putting the baseball games in Fukushima to propagandize that Fukushima has been "decontaminated".
The rally is held monthly by the No Nukes Action committee.
For more media:
Fukushima Never Again
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU-Z4VLDGxU&t=2874s
Stop Restarting Japan's NUKE Plants-Speakout At Japan SF Consulate
https://youtu.be/CWaolkMzGuA
Radioactive cesium above legal limit detected in fish caught off Fukushima
Contaminated Fish
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2019/02/02/national/science-health/limit-cesium-detected-fish-caught-off-fukushima/#.XFXn5i2ZPxU
Nuclear Clean-up
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2019/01/19/national/media-national/hitachi-chiefs-remarks-nuclear-industry-spark-debate/#.XETJ5C2ZPxU
Alarms
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2019/01/30/national/alarm-sounded-nuclear-facility-ibaraki/#.XFJMHy2ZPxU
For more info:
No Nukes Action
http://nonukesaction.wordpress.com/
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
§
Thousands of bags of radioactive material are in Fukushima
The Abe government is supposedly "decontaminating" schools for reuse by students forced to return to Fukushima.
The Japanese government controlled TEPCO is putting the Olympic athletes, visitors and community in danger. PM Abe is telling the people of the world that Fukushima is "safe".
