From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Publish to Newswire Add an Event

Fukushima Never Again! No Olympics & Nukes Speak-Out At JPN SF Consulate by Labor Video Project

Tuesday Aug 13th, 2019 12:15 PM A speak out on 8/11/19 was held in San Francisco at the Japanese consulate to protest the continued restarting of nuclear plants and the Japan Abe government's demands that families return to the dangerous. area. Speakers also discussed the plan by Abe to put Olympics in Fukushima to whitewash the dangers.



Also speakers talked about the effort to whitewash the continuing dangerous crisis at Fukushima because of the nuclear meltdowns which have not been cleaned up.



Japan PM Abe is now putting the baseball games in Fukushima to propagandize that Fukushima has been "decontaminated".



The rally is held monthly by the No Nukes Action committee.

For more media:



Fukushima Never Again

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU-Z4VLDGxU&t=2874s



Stop Restarting Japan's NUKE Plants-Speakout At Japan SF Consulate

https://youtu.be/CWaolkMzGuA



Radioactive cesium above legal limit detected in fish caught off Fukushima

Contaminated Fish

https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2019/02/02/national/science-health/limit-cesium-detected-fish-caught-off-fukushima/#.XFXn5i2ZPxU

Nuclear Clean-up

https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2019/01/19/national/media-national/hitachi-chiefs-remarks-nuclear-industry-spark-debate/#.XETJ5C2ZPxU



Alarms

https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2019/01/30/national/alarm-sounded-nuclear-facility-ibaraki/#.XFJMHy2ZPxU



For more info:

No Nukes Action

http://nonukesaction.wordpress.com/

Production of Labor Video Project

http://www.laborvideo.org On August 11, 2019 a speak-out was held in front of the Japanese Consulate in San Francisco to protest the continued restart of nuclear power plants in Japan under the Abe government.Also speakers talked about the effort to whitewash the continuing dangerous crisis at Fukushima because of the nuclear meltdowns which have not been cleaned up.Japan PM Abe is now putting the baseball games in Fukushima to propagandize that Fukushima has been "decontaminated".The rally is held monthly by the No Nukes Action committee.For more media:Fukushima Never AgainStop Restarting Japan's NUKE Plants-Speakout At Japan SF ConsulateRadioactive cesium above legal limit detected in fish caught off FukushimaContaminated FishNuclear Clean-upAlarmsFor more info:No Nukes ActionProduction of Labor Video Project https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2YdaW6ELTFA

Thousands of bags of radioactive material are in Fukushima

The Abe government is supposedly "decontaminating" schools for reuse by students forced to return to Fukushima.

The Japanese government controlled TEPCO is putting the Olympic athletes, visitors and community in danger. PM Abe is telling the people of the world that Fukushima is "safe".