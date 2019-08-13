



On August 8th, 2018: Saudi Arabia hit a schoolbus, killing dozens of people, many of them school children in Saada, Yemen. This act was a violation of international humanitarian law-a war crime.

The war in Yemen has been called the "worlds worst humanitarian crisis in decades" and "the forgotten war". Since 2015, U.S. forces­ have provided logistical and intelligence support to the Saudi-led coalition. We have also until recently been providing mid-air refueling of coalition warplanes that have been bombing Yemen. Furthermore, the U.S. has been the leading arms supplier to Saudi Arabia. Trump on arm sales to the Kingdom: "calling the Saudis important regional partners and praising weapons sales as an important source of US jobs". Our bombs are killing Yemenis, who we are also banning. Since 2015: over 90,000 Yemenis have been killed, some over 85,000 Yemeni children have starved to death.



We are calling on people of conscience to organize an event in your area in this month of August, that were calling the #GlobalMonthofActionForYemen to commemorate a year since the bombing of a schoolbus killing 40 Yemeni school children, and to resist normalizing war in OUR name. Yemeni-Americans in collaboration with anti-war organizers are cooridnating actions across the country this August.



How you can participate in your area, host a: Vigil, Protest, Poetry Night, Art Exhibit, lobby visit to Congressional Reps/Senators, digital campaign amplifying participants efforts. Make sure to center the voices of Yemeni-Americans, and if possible, tie in other communities impacted by war. Together we can help give a voice to the impacted people of Yemen and subsequently hold our politicians accountable for waging unauthorized wars.



We hope we can count on you in this fight against immoral wars, and against the role of our government in sustaining the worlds worst man made crisis! For coordination and to amplify your efforts, Please send your event details to



Please ask your Reps and Senators to end US support to the Saudi-lede coalition thats been bombing #Yemen for over four years AND to Ban arms sales to Saudi Arabia/UAE, by calling 202-224-3121. Talking points and messaging can be found here:

Are you moved to take some action by what our administration is doing to support war crimes in #Yemen? Would you like to speak at Friday's protest? Let us know!

#YemenCantWait



When: Friday, August 16th, 4-6pm (PST)

What: Rally to #EndEndlessWars in #Yemen

Where: Speaker Pelosi's Office, 90 7th St., SF, CA

Who: People of conscience are welcome Greetings Comrades,On August 8th, 2018: Saudi Arabia hit a schoolbus, killing dozens of people, many of them school children in Saada, Yemen. This act was a violation of international humanitarian law-a war crime.The war in Yemen has been called the "worlds worst humanitarian crisis in decades" and "the forgotten war". Since 2015, U.S. forces­ have provided logistical and intelligence support to the Saudi-led coalition. We have also until recently been providing mid-air refueling of coalition warplanes that have been bombing Yemen. Furthermore, the U.S. has been the leading arms supplier to Saudi Arabia. Trump on arm sales to the Kingdom: "calling the Saudis important regional partners and praising weapons sales as an important source of US jobs". Our bombs are killing Yemenis, who we are also banning. Since 2015: over 90,000 Yemenis have been killed, some over 85,000 Yemeni children have starved to death.We are calling on people of conscience to organize an event in your area in this month of August, that were calling the #GlobalMonthofActionForYemen to commemorate a year since the bombing of a schoolbus killing 40 Yemeni school children, and to resist normalizing war in OUR name. Yemeni-Americans in collaboration with anti-war organizers are cooridnating actions across the country this August.How you can participate in your area, host a: Vigil, Protest, Poetry Night, Art Exhibit, lobby visit to Congressional Reps/Senators, digital campaign amplifying participants efforts. Make sure to center the voices of Yemeni-Americans, and if possible, tie in other communities impacted by war. Together we can help give a voice to the impacted people of Yemen and subsequently hold our politicians accountable for waging unauthorized wars.We hope we can count on you in this fight against immoral wars, and against the role of our government in sustaining the worlds worst man made crisis! For coordination and to amplify your efforts, Please send your event details to yemenialliacecommittee [at] gmail.com OR submit your event here: https://www.actioncorps.org/yemen by emailing: national [at] actioncorps.org Please ask your Reps and Senators to end US support to the Saudi-lede coalition thats been bombing #Yemen for over four years AND to Ban arms sales to Saudi Arabia/UAE, by calling 202-224-3121. Talking points and messaging can be found here: http://bit.ly/2zqg9rg Are you moved to take some action by what our administration is doing to support war crimes in #Yemen? Would you like to speak at Friday's protest? Let us know!#YemenCantWaitWhen: Friday, August 16th, 4-6pm (PST)What: Rally to #EndEndlessWars in #YemenWhere: Speaker Pelosi's Office, 90 7th St., SF, CAWho: People of conscience are welcome Added to the calendar on Tuesday Aug 13th, 2019 12:14 PM