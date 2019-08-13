top
protest cheer
Protest Against Hate & For Sensible Gun Legislation in Mtn. View
Date Monday August 19
Time 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorCommunity member Mtn. View
Location Details
Intersection of El Camino Real & Castro Street, Mountain View, California
When: Monday, August 19, 2019 at 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM

Where: intersection of El Camino Real & Castro Street, Mountain View, California

Across the country, thousands mourn the shooting victims of the community of Gilroy, as well as El Paso, Dayton, and those in the many other communities that have been struck by hate and violence.

Enough is enough. Nearly 40,000 Americans die every year from gun violence, yet for years our politicians (especially those bought out by the NRA) have refused to address the issue other than with their thoughts and prayers.

We must stand together to let lawmakers know that the majority of Americans support common sense gun laws such as universal background checks, an assault-style weapons ban, and a high-capacity magazine ban.

We must also stand together to denounce the hateful, racist rhetoric used by our President and other leaders, which has emboldened white supremacists to carry out mass acts of gun violence, such as the El Paso attack aimed at the Latino community.

Let us come together to show our support for gun control legislation and discuss what the next steps we can take are. We will be rallying on the evening of 8/19 at the sidewalks of the Castro and El Camino intersection in Mountain View.

This is a peaceful event. Please join us!
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/el-camino-...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Aug 13th, 2019 8:02 AM
