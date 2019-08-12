top
Central Valley
Central Valley
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: Central Valley | Racial Justice
View other events for the week of 8/15/2019
Solidarity Vigil: Sacramento United Against Gun Violence & Racism
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday August 15
Time 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/AuthorPoor People's Campaign & others
Location Details
California State Capitol-West Steps, 1315 10th Street, Sacramento, CA 95814
VIGIL: A Call to Action Against White Supremacy, Hate, and Gun Violence

Date & Time: Thursday, August 15, 2019 @ 6:30 PM – 8:00 PM

Location: California State Capitol-West Steps, 1315 10th Street, Sacramento, CA 95814

The Sacramento Poor People’s Campaign (Sac PPC), Sacramento Moveon.org and
a coalition of local organizations will host #SacramentoUnitedAgainstHate Peace Vigil
on Thursday, August 15, 2019.

We stand in solidarity with the community of El Paso, Gilroy, Charleston, Dayton and all community impacted by gun violence and hate.

Today, we must reaffirm our commitment to defeat the vile white supremacy worldview. It is a moral imperative that we ALL speak out. This vigils will be to not only remember and celebrate the lives lost, but also for recommitting to confront the contemptible worldview behind the violence committed. Whether you work with an organization, church, business, or just want to express your individual support with family and neighbors, now is the time to speak out.

What’s been polluted by hatred and racist violence, will be cleansed by joining our hearts and our voices in a collective sign of compassion and solidarity - to alleviate the pain, to confront injustice, to fortify our resistance.

Stand in solidarity with us on August 15, 2019: #SacramentoUnitedAgainstHate

Partial list of Local Supporters/Sponsors:

--The Sacramento Poor People’s Campaign
--A National Call for Moral Revival (CAPPC),
--Sacramento MoveOn.org
--NorCal Resist
--Zapatista Coalition of Sacramento
--Sacramento Area Black Caucus
--The Culture C.O-.O.P
--LCLAA Sacramento Chapter
--AFL-CIO
--Urban Advocates & Achievers
--Restorative Schools Vision Project
--African Research Institute
--Florin Chapter - Sacramento Valley (Florin JACL-SV)
--Japanese American Citizens
--Indivisible CA-7
--Sunrise Movement
--Sacramento Hub
--Sacramento Black Child Development Institute
--Coalition of Labor Union Women CA Capital Chapter
--Alianza Sacramento
vigil.jpg
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-call-to-act...

Added to the calendar on Monday Aug 12th, 2019 6:44 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 87.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code