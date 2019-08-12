VIGIL: A Call to Action Against White Supremacy, Hate, and Gun Violence



Date & Time: Thursday, August 15, 2019 @ 6:30 PM – 8:00 PM



Location: California State Capitol-West Steps, 1315 10th Street, Sacramento, CA 95814



The Sacramento Poor People’s Campaign (Sac PPC), Sacramento Moveon.org and

a coalition of local organizations will host #SacramentoUnitedAgainstHate Peace Vigil

on Thursday, August 15, 2019.



We stand in solidarity with the community of El Paso, Gilroy, Charleston, Dayton and all community impacted by gun violence and hate.



Today, we must reaffirm our commitment to defeat the vile white supremacy worldview. It is a moral imperative that we ALL speak out. This vigils will be to not only remember and celebrate the lives lost, but also for recommitting to confront the contemptible worldview behind the violence committed. Whether you work with an organization, church, business, or just want to express your individual support with family and neighbors, now is the time to speak out.



What’s been polluted by hatred and racist violence, will be cleansed by joining our hearts and our voices in a collective sign of compassion and solidarity - to alleviate the pain, to confront injustice, to fortify our resistance.



Stand in solidarity with us on August 15, 2019: #SacramentoUnitedAgainstHate



Partial list of Local Supporters/Sponsors:



--The Sacramento Poor People’s Campaign

--A National Call for Moral Revival (CAPPC),

--Sacramento MoveOn.org

--NorCal Resist

--Zapatista Coalition of Sacramento

--Sacramento Area Black Caucus

--The Culture C.O-.O.P

--LCLAA Sacramento Chapter

--AFL-CIO

--Urban Advocates & Achievers

--Restorative Schools Vision Project

--African Research Institute

--Florin Chapter - Sacramento Valley (Florin JACL-SV)

--Japanese American Citizens

--Indivisible CA-7

--Sunrise Movement

--Sacramento Hub

--Sacramento Black Child Development Institute

--Coalition of Labor Union Women CA Capital Chapter

--Alianza Sacramento For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-call-to-act...

