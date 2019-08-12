top
Protest Rally Against Gun Violence in San Francisco
Date Saturday August 17
Time 9:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorMoms Demand Action & Students Demand Action
Location Details
San Francisco City Hall
1 Carlton B Goodlett Pl, San Francisco, CA 94102
Recess Rallies Against Gun Violence

While our senators are back home, we're going to demand that they take action to end this gun violence epidemic without delay.

When: Saturday, August 17 @ 9:00 AM

Where: San Francisco City Hall, 1 Carlton B Goodlett Pl, San Francisco, CA 94102

Every day, 100 Americans are shot and killed and hundreds more are wounded. The impact of gun violence goes beyond mass shootings; in recent weeks, gun violence has devastated communities across the country including Baltimore, Chicago, Gilroy, Canoga Park, Brooklyn, El Paso, Dayton and many more.

It is past time for Senators to listen to Americans, and pass a law to require background checks on every gun sale and strong federal Red Flag legislation.

Join us to rally and demand these common sense solutions.

___________________________________________________________
We Are Everytown for Gun Safety

Everytown is a movement of Americans working together to end gun violence and build safer communities. Gun violence touches every town in America. For too long, change has been thwarted by the Washington gun lobby and by leaders who refuse to take common-sense steps that will save lives.

But something is changing. Nearly 6 million mayors, moms, cops, teachers, survivors, gun owners, students and everyday Americans have come together to make their own communities safer. Together, we are fighting for the changes that we know will save lives. (https://everytown.org/)

Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense: https://momsdemandaction.org/

Students Demand Action for Gun Sense: https://everytown.org/studentsdemand/
For more event information: https://act.everytown.org/event/august-rec...

Added to the calendar on Monday Aug 12th, 2019 5:03 PM
