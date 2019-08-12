top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services
View other events for the week of 8/20/2019
SF Gray Panthers August Meeting: Happy Birthday, Maggie Kuhn!
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday August 20
Time 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorArt Persyko
Location Details
Park Branch of the SF Public Library, in the Community Room (street level, no stairs!), 1833 Page St (between Cole and Shrader Streets), SF
Come celebrate the 114th birthday of Maggie Kuhn. Forty-nine years ago, Maggie and five friends founded the Gray Panthers. Their idea became an organization of thousands, demanding an end to ageism and racism, an end to war, promotion of civil and social rights, defense of Social Security and equal health care for all.
19-08-20-program.jpg
For more event information: http://graypantherssf.igc.org/calendar.htm

Added to the calendar on Monday Aug 12th, 2019 3:41 PM
§
by Art Persyko Monday Aug 12th, 2019 3:41 PM
fight_truth_decay.jpg
http://graypantherssf.igc.org/calendar.htm
Add Your Comments
LATEST COMMENTS ABOUT THIS ARTICLE
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE AUTHOR DATE
These are the correct hours for this event.Michael LyonTuesday Aug 13th, 2019 5:42 AM
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 87.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code