North Bay
Related Categories: North Bay / Marin | Education & Student Activism
Educator Workshop: Climate Science & Solutions for K-12 Classrooms
Date Wednesday September 04
Time 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorRahus-Solar Schoolhouse
Location Details
Sebastopol Grange, 6000 Sebastopol Avenue, Sebastopol, CA 95472
TEACH CLIMATE: Science & Solutions Workshop for Educators K-12.

Date & Time: Wednesday, September 4, 2019 @ 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Location: Sebastopol Grange, 6000 Sebastopol Avenue, Sebastopol, CA 95472

Cost: FREE
TOPIC: How to integrate Climate Change into your K-12 Classroom

Has your school passed a Climate Change Resolution and you’re wondering how to introduce the subject your students?

Join us and hear from Sheila Morrissey, 6th Grade teacher at Kenwood Elementary School (Kenwood, CA) about her strategy for integrating Climate Change into her class throughout the past school year. She will share about developing empathy for nature and others, then exploring the science of climate change, and finally empowering students to review solutions and develop proposals for several measures for their own school to implement.

We’ll show how you can craft a successful plan for your own class by including empathy, explore and empower….all while meeting your NGSS, Common Core, and Social Studies standards.

Food will be provided. If inspired, bring a plant-based food item to share potluck-style

Contact: Tor Allen tor [at] rahus.org

Instructors:

Tor Allen
Founder and Director of The Rahus Institute and Solar Schoolhouse Program.

Sheila Morrissey
6th Grade teacher at Kenwood Elementary School (Kenwood, CA)
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/teach-climate...

Added to the calendar on Monday Aug 12th, 2019 2:28 PM
