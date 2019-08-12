From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Film Screening: "Paris to Pittsburgh" Climate Change
|Tuesday August 13
|6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
|Screening
|League of Women Voters of SJ/Santa Clara
Cambrian Branch Library Community Room
1780 Hillsdale Ave, San Jose, CA 95124
Film Screening: Climate Change Documentary "Paris to Pittsburgh"
Date & Time: August 13, 2019 @ 6:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Location: Cambrian Branch Library Community Room, 1780 Hillsdale Ave, San Jose 95124
RSVP: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScMUz-f6JFgaZ1F8CQk9M3RNazACJnFAzixMbxFRzZms6UsIw/viewform
From "Paris to Pittsburgh" to San Jose
See the acclaimed documentary film "Paris to Pittsburgh" about how Americans are demanding and developing real solutions in the face of climate change.
This inspiring film brings to life the impassioned efforts of individuals who are battling the most severe threats of climate change in their own backyards. Set against the national debate over the United States’ energy future, the film captures what’s at stake for communities around the country.
Then learn how the city of San Jose and other local agencies are responding locally to this serious threat to our planet with a panel discussion.
Sponsored by the League of Women Voters of San Jose/Santa Clara
For more event information: https://www.lwvsjsc.org/paristosanjose
