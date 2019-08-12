top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Mother Nature: A Drag Show for the Climate (San Francisco)
Date Friday August 30
Time 7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Event Type Fundraiser
Organizer/AuthorSunrise Movement Bay Area
Location Details
El Rio bar, 3158 Mission St, San Francisco, California 94110
Mother Nature: A Drag Show for the Climate to benefit Sunrise Movement Bay Area

WHEN: Friday, August 30, 2019 at 7:00 PM – 9:30 PM

WHERE: El Rio, 3158 Mission St, San Francisco, California 94110

Do climate disasters have you feeling endangered? Are you looking for some shade to protect you from the suffocating heat of the budding climate crisis? Then enter the warm embrace of Mother Nature—the Sunrise Movement’s first drag show fundraiser.

Featuring performances by local drag talent and the loving criticisms of celebrity guest judge Honey Mahogany, Mother Nature will be a night of wild looks and fierce frivolity.
Join the fight for a Queen New Deal!

There will be a $10 cover charge at the door. Confirming attendance does not constitute a contract and will not guarantee entry. Donations from the event will go towards the Sunrise Movement Bay Area chapter.

ABOUT: Sunrise Movement

Sunrise (sunrisemovement.org) is building a mass movement of young people to stop climate change and create millions of good-paying jobs in the process. We unite to make climate change an urgent political priority across America and elect leaders who stand up for the health and well-being of all people by fighting for the Green New Deal.

Our work was recently featured on NBC: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N28iaWIzJzg

The Green New Deal is the only plan put forward to address the interwoven crises of climate catastrophe, economic inequality, and racism at the scale that science and justice demand. Join us in supporting local drag talent and getting involved in the fight for climate justice.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/el-rio/mot...

Added to the calendar on Monday Aug 12th, 2019 11:23 AM
