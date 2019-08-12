



Don’t let the planet get hotter than you!



WHERE: We will be dancing from San Jose’s Municipal Rose Garden

to SAP’s Arena Green West and back.



WHEN: Saturday, August 17, 2019 @ 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.



Have you seen the weather lately? The heat wave sweeping the country? Do you remember the forest fires that left many people without homes HERE in California just last year?



Come to the Youth Empowerment Climate Dance to spread awareness about the reality of climate change and what WE as individuals can do about it!



The first 20 people that sign up will receive $10 gift certificate to eat at the Loving Hut in Santa Clara, which is an all vegan restaurant with amazing food! But if you are not an early bird, you can still get 20% off at Loving Hut by just signing up!



It's recommended that you bring a hat, sunglasses, sunscreen, and a reusable water bottle. Feel free to make a poster related to actions an individual can take to help end the climate crisis.



All ages are invited to the dance.



ABOUT: 2020 or Bust



2020 or Bust is empowering humanity to end the climate crisis. It's about waking humanity up both to the reality of our current situation and the opportunity for each of us to take responsibility for ending the climate crisis in time. We are out to mobilize 500 million people to take personal action to impact the climate crisis, and we add these actions up in the 2020 or Bust app!



https://www.2020orbust.org/



